Dem Senator Mocked for Threatening to Weaponize Justice System in Tantrum Over Comey Charges: 'They Literally Indicted Trump'

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wanted to make a point and ended up being the butt of social media jokes for having a very short political memory.

In an interview on MSNBC that appeared in a post on X, Blumenthal tried to make a claim about weaponizing the Justice Department, using the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey as a reference point.

Comey was charged with making false statements and obstruction in congressional testimony, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“And the old saying, what comes around, goes around. Today it’s a Republican president, but degrading the democracy and ruining, literally perverting the great ethos and tradition of the Department of Justice, where I was in awe as I walked through those halls as a federal prosecutor — I think it’s time for Republican colleagues to say ‘enough is enough,’” Blumenthal said.

🚨 JUST IN: Senator Richard Blumenthal (D) sends WARNING to Republicans after James Comey is indicted, warning they could do the SAME to a conservative figure next. “What goes around comes around.” He said it with a straight face. “It’s time for Republican colleagues to say -… pic.twitter.com/PL8ufjGFzt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 25, 2025

“We are going to push them and do it hard on the Senate floor, privately, in the judiciary committee,” Blumenthal said.

Uh, somebody remind him what happened ’20-’24. pic.twitter.com/NVkZOltM8p — Tasty Meat BBQ (@TastyMeatBBQ) September 26, 2025

Posters on social media sought to remind Blumenthal that just a year ago, President Donald Trump was facing multiple charges from Democrat-led investigations that all went away after Trump won the presidential election.

They literally indicted Trump. They hate when we beat them in their own game. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) September 26, 2025



“They literally indicted Trump. They hate when we beat them in their own game,” one commenter said.

“That’s pretty funny Democrats arrested President Trump’s lawyers, they sent members of his cabinet to jail, heck, they even arrested his valet!!!” another added.

Where has he been hiding the past 4+ years? This is not revenge, it’s justice and accountability. — PB (@PeeBee3981) September 26, 2025

“Yes. It just came around for the Democrats,” yet another wrote.

Or, as one poster said, “Do they not realize this is the coming back around part?”

“……..they could do the same…..” They did. pic.twitter.com/VMq89UREHR — Overflow (@MoonLotion) September 26, 2025

Blumenthal said he was waiting for the Republicans to realize it should give up the game of getting even.

“My colleagues have to draw a line. My Republican colleagues have to grow a spine here. For a decade, I have been waiting time after time, the Mueller Report, the impeachment trial, again and again, for Republicans to say it is a bridge too far,” Blumenthal said, according to the Daily Caller.

“And, in effect, to say, we need to reserve basic norms, essential rules that protect all of us,” he said.

