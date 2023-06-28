Dem Senator Reportedly Exposed His Male Anatomy in Front of Reporter When He Had to Relieve Himself

The author of a new book alleged that Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana causally urinated in a pea field right in front of him and made no apparent attempt to cover himself several years ago.

On June 6, journalist Ben Terris released the book “The Big Break: The Gamblers, Party Animals, and True Believers Trying to Win in Washington While America Loses Its Mind.”

The book is described as a “fascinating investigation into the real-life inner workings of a post-Trump American government” that uncovers “the odd and eccentric personalities grappling for their own bit of power in D.C.”

The book says former President Donald Trump’s 2017 “arrival in Washington represented a big break in how the city operated,” thus inspiring the title of the 352-page deep dive into Washington politics.

Fox News reported Terris shared an anecdote about some time he spent with Tester on his Montana farm several years ago.

Terris wrote, “I was on assignment in Montana writing a profile of Jon Tester when the flat-topped, seven-fingered senator (who was also a working farmer) suddenly started relieving himself in an organic pea field next to his tractor without covering himself up.”

Terris went on to claim he was asked not to include witnessing Tester relieving himself in his reporting.

“Later, a press aide (who, coincidentally, also only had seven fingers) popped out of a Subaru and posed to me a question as old as the federal government itself: ‘Can the senator’s penis please be off the record?’”

Tester lost three fingers on his left hand during an accident involving a meat grinder as a child, Politico reported.

The aide was not identified, but it was previously reported by Roll Call that the senator’s closest assistant Luke Jackson is missing the same three fingers on the same hand.

The report of Tester’s alleged exposure of his genitals to a reporter comes as he officially has a challenger in his fourth bid for re-election.

Businessman and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy entered the GOP primary on Tuesday to potentially face Tester next fall.

I’m Tim Sheehy, former Navy SEAL, businessman, husband, and father of four. I fought to protect our nation—I’m answering the call to serve again. I’m running for U.S. Senate to bring leadership back to Washington and protect Montana. It starts today: https://t.co/4Is8HaVAIc pic.twitter.com/j3pk8m30mt — Tim Sheehy (@SheehyforMT) June 27, 2023

The senator is viewed as vulnerable and won his 2018 re-election bid by fewer than 18,000 votes.

Two years later, former President Donald Trump won Montana by more than 16 points as the state shifted more to the right.

Sheehy painted Tester as out of touch with his state’s voters to KTMF.

“Jon Tester has been in office for nearly a quarter of a century, and he’s lost sight of our Montana values,” he said.

Flipping Montana is crucial to the Republican Party’s hopes of retaking a Senate majority next year.

