Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly slammed President Joe Biden for failing to offer a solution to the unprecedented illegal immigration crisis unfolding at the nation’s southern border.

Kelly made the remarks in a statement Wednesday night shortly after the 78-year-old career politician delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress.

“While I share President Biden’s urgency in fixing our broken immigration system, what I didn’t hear tonight was a plan to address the immediate crisis at the border, and I will continue holding this administration accountable to deliver the resources and staffing necessary for a humane, orderly process as we work to improve border security, support local economies, and fix our immigration system,” he said.

Kelly joins a growing chorus of lawmakers from border states who are alarmed that the Biden administration is doing nothing to stem the daily barrage of illegal aliens entering the United States.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas was spotted in the audience of Biden’s sparsely attended joint address falling asleep during the president’s lackluster speech, which was filled with falsehoods and empty platitudes.

TRENDING: Democrats' 'Working Man's Party' Image Shattered as IRS Data Reveals the Undeniable Truth

Ted Cruz literally falling asleep in Biden speech He is all of us pic.twitter.com/18Lpo8EDPp — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 29, 2021

Last month, Cruz and 17 other Republican senators visited the Texas border, where they saw predatory human traffickers heckling and harassing Border Patrol officials.

At the time, the senator urged the Biden administration to stop downplaying the emergency it stoked with its irresponsible policies because its inaction is compromising national security and public safety.

Do you think Biden will do anything to manage the border crisis? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (3 Votes) 99% (364 Votes)

“This is a humanitarian crisis,” Cruz said. “It’s a public health crisis — the illegal immigrants who are being released, they’re testing positive for COVID-19 at a seven-times-higher rate than the American population. And it’s a national security crisis.

“It’s time for the Biden administration to put an end to it and stop sanctioning lawless chaos on our southern border.”

Illegal border crossings have skyrocketed to record highs since Biden was installed as president in January.

At the current pace, a staggering 1.2 million unvetted migrants are projected to sneak into the country by the end of this year, according to an analysis earlier this month.

Biden is doing nothing to stem the flood of illegal aliens despite saying in his dull address Wednesday that the U.S. is in crisis mode because of the extended coronavirus shutdowns.

RELATED: 'We're Under Siege Here': Texas Rancher's Interview Interrupted by Feds Chasing Illegal Aliens

View of speech watchers, per CNN poll. The speech watchers tonight overall leaned Democratic. pic.twitter.com/9VslE8ir7Z — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 29, 2021

On March 24, Biden delegated the border crisis to Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the 36 days since being named border czar, the former junior senator from California still has not visited the border or held a news conference to address the issue.

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas told Fox News on Monday that Harris is living “in complete denial” about the immigration disaster she and Biden inflamed with their destructive open-borders rhetoric and policies.

“You just don’t want to visit the southern border because you know what you’re going to hear,” Nehls said.

“You’re going to hear from the Border Patrol, Department of Public Safety, immigration, small-town mayors and everyone that lives along that southern border that you are doing a horrible job.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.