What to one Democratic Arizona legislator was pure common sense has been denounced by a conservative group as illustrating “the lunacy of the left.”

Arizona’s legislature this year passed bill SB 1040, which would require to have a private bathroom available for students of either sex unwilling or unable to use a group bathroom. The bill was eventually vetoed by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

One moment from the debate and voting on the bill has recently emerged in the form of a video showing Democratic Sen. Christine Marsh offering her reasons for opposing the bill. The AZ War Room, which posted the video, called her comments “sick and deranged.”

“I would just like to point out that we could have just passed a law that schools have to have shower curtains and it could’ve solved this whole thing,” she said in the video posted to X.

An unbelievably troubling video. Christine Marsh’s message to young girls who are uncomfortable showering with biological males — *Get a shower curtain.* It’s sick, and it’s demeaning.#LD4 needs new representation. pic.twitter.com/XKXSBKfag2 — AZ War Room (@AZVictoryPAC) September 25, 2023

“So I wasn’t kidding — I mean people kind of chuckled, but I’m not kidding. That should be the law: Schools have to have shower curtains, period. End of story,” she said before voting against the bill.

Marsh told the Arizona Republic that most students are not bothered by having a different sex in their bathroom.

“It’s pretty stigmatizing and discriminatory to expel transgender students from common spaces,” she said earlier this year, according to the Arizona Mirror.

“The idea that we’re going to pass a law that tells a certain population of kids that they are so shameful that they shouldn’t be allowed to participate in activities and in proximity to their peers is rather offensive,” she continued.

American Principles Project President Terry Schilling said nothing was quite as offensive as Marsh’s idea.

“It is insane that the Arizona legislature would have to pass a law to bar biological males from using girls’ restrooms and locker rooms in schools, and it is beyond insane that a legislator would actually oppose this measure, never mind a female former teacher,” Schilling said, according to the Grand Canyon Times.

“The English language simply doesn’t have the adjectives to adequately describe the lunacy of the left,” he added.

“To believe that young girls should be comfortable showering with males, behind a shower curtain or not, is utterly deranged,” Schilling said.

“Anyone who holds such views doesn’t belong in a school or a legislature; they belong in an asylum,” he said.

Republican Sen. John Kavanagh told the Arizona Republic that girls, in particular, deserve the protection his bill sought to provide.

“There is something terribly wrong with making a 15-year-old high school freshman co-ed stand naked in a school shower next to a 16-year-old biological male,” he said.

According to her official biography, Marsh is a teacher who has 29 years of experience teaching elementary and junior high school students.

