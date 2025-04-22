I don’t know that I’m in a position to give advice to Aidan Maese-Czeropski, inasmuch as I’ve never even been in a conference room used by the Senate Judiciary Committee, much less ruined my career by filming myself having gay sex in it.

Maese-Czeropski, as some of you may unfortunately remember, has indeed been in that conference room and indeed decided the world needed to see him engaged in an act of sodomy back in 2023, when he was 24 years old. The Democratic staffer was quickly an ex-Democratic staffer, and one assumed he’d be laying low for a bit.

However, that assumption turned out to be incorrect, which is why I’m offering this advice to him: I’m not sure what you do to redeem yourself after you get caught, digitally, in flagrante delicto, but I’m pretty it doesn’t involve getting an OnlyFans account in the hopes that you can get paid for making yourself more infamous.

According to a Sunday article in Gay Sydney News, Maese-Czeropski — otherwise known as the “Senate Twink” for reasons that should be readily apparent — is now living in Australia and making explicit content for the pornographic social media platform in the hopes of opening a pigeon sanctuary. I’m not sure how that’s a sustainable business model, but we’re not talking about a man with a history of solid life decisions here.

The tone of the interview seemed to indicate the intent was to portray Maese-Czeropski as the victim of a horrible shaming — which, indeed, he was, bad enough that he “spent time in the psych ward” after news of the lewd video broke two years ago. The actual effect of the puff piece, however, was to portray the former staffer as a man who needed a Dickensian-style visit from the “Ghost of Won’t-You-Ever-Learn?”

“Everyone in D.C. knew me, and it was kind of gross and horrifying because I’m not someone who likes to be in the public spotlight at all,” he told the LGBT publication. A few paragraphs later, the writer noted that he’d “embraced the playful nickname ‘Senate Twink’ as a conversation starter and has ventured into creating content on OnlyFans.”

Because he hates the spotlight. OK.

“I got some flack when I first created my OnlyFans ’cause people were like, ‘OK, he’s washed up. Why is he doing this now? Who cares?’” Maese-Czeropski said.

“But it’s not just about the money. … It’s also about my mental health. It’s also about my family and their mental health. I just needed a lot of time to process the scandal because it was very, very difficult.”

Because as we all know, there’s nothing more family-friendly and meliorative for your mental health than creating porn starring yourself. I’m not sure what therapist he’s seeing, but I’d suggest checking other in-network options.

Maese-Czeropski also discussed the fallout from the 2023 sex scandal, which dragged Maryland Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin — then Aidan’s employer — into the controversy involving the clip filmed in the Senate, which was disseminated through a private gay politico online group. (Cardin had previously leaned heavily on rhetoric that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion was so egregious since the Capitol was a “‘sacred space,’ because it’s so much more than a building where the Senate and House of Representatives meet and conduct business. … It is the embodiment of our ideals, our aspirations and hopes — not just to Americans, but also to all of humanity.” For whatever reason, he cut back on that kind of talk after the sex tape emerged.)

“Mentally, I spent a little bit in the psych ward after the fact because it was just … it’s overwhelming to realize and to know that tens of millions of people literally despise you,” he said.

He also blamed a specific type of homophobia for his plight: namely, the marginalization of the party who is on the receiving end of the same-sex coupling.

“I’ve noticed … the passive partner tends to take more of the blame,” he said. “I got all these death threats, hatred. And the guy who was the top didn’t.”

It’s here worth noting that, in a highly explicit social media post to the group which included the video, it was implied the staffer’s partner was German, meaning that’s someone else’s problem; had it been another U.S. government employee, I have no doubt that nobody would care which position in the coupling he occupied.

As for what he’s been up to since getting fired and spending some time in the psych ward — not enough, from the sound of things, but I digress — he apparently traveled to South Africa, where a New Zealand native convinced him that Sydney was the place for him.

He calls it “the greatest city in the world,” and Gay Sydney News reported he’s “found stable employment in Sydney, earning significantly more than his previous $38,000 USD salary.” It’s unclear how much of that is from OnlyFans, which generally isn’t classified as “stable employment” unless “Senate Twink” is a niche that will be in perpetual demand in the digital skin trade. I’m the farthest thing from an expert in these matters, but color me skeptical.

But again, at least this is a man who is nothing if not pragmatic: “My dream in life is to open a pigeon sanctuary. I’m very into birds. I love pigeons,” he said of his ultimate goal in life. I would advise against using that answer during your next job interview when you’re asked where you see yourself in five years.

Alas, I can’t tell anyone how to live their life or advise them against following their dreams, particularly if their dreams involve becoming famous for filming porn of yourself in the Capitol, then moving to Sydney to become a social media porn star, then starting a pigeon sanctuary. However, for the rest of us who have some sense of decency and respect for both ourselves and the buildings our elected officials govern from, the lack of self-awareness is almost as disgusting as the original act. If the “Senate Twink” wants to cash in on his degeneracy, fine — but he shouldn’t come crying for our sympathy while he’s at it.

