Dem Staffer Got Away with Defacing MTG's Office, Now He's Out of His Last Job

The congressional staff member from Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss’ office who defaced posters outside of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s congressional office in Washington, D.C., will be stepping down from his position on Friday.

Auchincloss’ chief of staff was Tim Hysom, and he will be stepping down from his job to work for a different congressional office, WPRI-TV reported.

“I appreciate Tim’s service in my office and wish him all the best in his new endeavor,” Auchincloss said in a statement. “I am working to identify a new chief of staff, and my team remains focused on delivering results and lowering costs for working families.”

This move comes after several incidents throughout the year where a poster outside of Greene’s office, which read “There are Only Two Genders: Male and Female Trust the Science,” was defaced, Just the News reported.

According to the arrest warrant, in January, several times in February and then in March, someone kept leaving stickers and notes on the poster criticizing the beliefs that it relayed.

The first sticker read, “Matthew 7:21-23 ‘Not everyone who says to me, “Lord, Lord,” will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. Many will say to me on that day, “Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?” Then I will tell them plainly, “I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!”‘”

Another later sticker seemed to accuse Greene of being a “Pharisee” as it spelled out the definition of one, reading, “Pharisee: a member of an ancient Jewish sect, distinguished by strict observance of the traditional and written law, and commonly held to have pretensions to superior sanctity. A self-righteous person; a hypocrite.”

Eventually, video footage caught someone placing the stickers on the poster, and it turned out to be Hyson.

“Now, thanks to the work of Capitol Police, we know @JakeAuch chief of staff Tim Hysom attacked my gender & faith, but the @USAO_DC REFUSES to prosecute him,” Greene tweeted along with pictures from the camera.

Now, thanks to the work of Capitol Police, we know @JakeAuch chief of staff Tim Hysom attacked my gender & faith, but the @USAO_DC REFUSES to prosecute him. The DOJ refuses to protect half of the country. It’s time to end this two-tiered justice system. pic.twitter.com/sN8Sbc61PE — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 21, 2022

However, the U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C. has declined to prosecute Hysom, Just the News reported.

Greene has since put a poster on the wall outside of her Capitol Hill office with photos of Hysom putting up the stickers and the dates of the incidents.

Greene also continued to criticize Hysom on Twitter for what he did.

“Tim Hysom wanted to prosecute a man who attacked a pride flag when he was COS for another Democrat Member of Congress. But Hysom thinks it’s totally fine and is unapologetic about attacking my statement on gender that also reflects the views of my district by attacking my faith,” the representative tweeted in June.

Tim Hysom wanted to prosecute a man who attacked a pride flag when he was COS for another Democrat Member of Congress. But Hysom thinks it’s totally fine and is unapologetic about attacking my statement on gender that also reflects the views of my district by attacking my faith. pic.twitter.com/EYACThqMld — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 21, 2022

Greene has also tweeted about the reason she even has the poster outside her office in the first place.

The office across the hall from Greene belongs to Democratic Rep. Marie Newman from Illinois.

Newman decided to plant a transgender flag outside her office, and Greene later tweeted later that this act “targeted me and attacked my Christian beliefs by planting the trans flag next to her office door. Imagine if MY STAFF attacked her trans flag! They’d be rotting in jail! But they never have nor ever would & it’s hanging across the hall untouched.”

Last year @RepMarieNewman targeted me and attacked my Christian beliefs by planting the trans flag next to her office door. Imagine if MY STAFF attacked her trans flag! They’d be rotting in jail! But they never have nor ever would & it’s hanging across the hall untouched. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/2G5Uoc8Ydo — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 21, 2022

In response, Greene then put the poster outside her own office that read, “There are Only Two Genders: Male and Female Trust the Science.”

I responded AFTER her targeted attack with this. Then the mainstream media launched a vicious campaign against me claiming I attacked her, but the truth was she attacked me and I just stood my ground defending the truth. Now my sign been attacked 11 times total, but her flag 0. pic.twitter.com/Vyw9LHYjEp — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 21, 2022

After the poster was placed, it was defaced 11 times, according to Greene.

