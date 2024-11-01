Share
Dem Stronghold Descends Into Violent Chaos Days Before Election

 By Joe Saunders  November 1, 2024 at 6:34am
Less than a week before Tuesday’s presidential showdown, Americans got a look at what might be coming.

Overwhelmingly Democratic Los Angeles erupted in a spasm of looting and violence on Wednesday, supposedly in celebration of the hometown Dodgers winning the World Series.

In show biz terms, it might have been a dress rehearsal — or a preview of what leftist-run cities could be seeing across the country when election results become clear.

The Los Angeles Times covered the destruction in nearly apologetic fashion, oddly echoing CNN’s infamous “mostly peaceful” description of rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020.

“Most of the celebrations were boisterous but peaceful, and city officials said trouble erupted in only a few areas involving a pocket of disorderly individuals,” the Times reported comfortingly.

Yep. Just a few bad apples ….

The Times is a solidly Democratic newspaper (its planned endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris was stopped only by the guy who pays its bills) in a solidly Democratic city (more than 70 percent of 2020’s presidential voters backed now-President Joe Biden).

So the paper’s bending over backward to downplay the violence is almost to be expected.

But the reality is, the disorder was pretty much symbolic of the Democratic Party’s dysfunction in the 21st century.

There’s a reason Americans don’t expect destructive riots on a large scale to sweep through Republican areas.

Can you recall a time in the last 40 years when a red city descended into such violence?

The Democratic Party in its current form is a combination of two forces. There are ruthless party professionals with Politburo-style control over policy and operations — the group that ousted Biden and replaced him with Harris without one Democratic primary voter having a say.

And then there are the mobs in the street — the kind that showed themselves after the 2016 presidential election because they didn’t like the victory of Donald Trump and the kind that inflicted ruin in riots nationwide in 2020 (and were supported by Democrats like Harris).

Americans got a good look at the work of those mobs in Los Angeles again on Wednesday night  — a swathe of destruction that was supposedly celebrating a win.

It’s a good bet there will be more of the same after Tuesday’s presidential election, regardless of the results.

The Democratic mob has already proven it will turn to violence in the event of a Trump victory. And if Harris prevails, it will be a much, much bigger win than the one the Dodgers recorded at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

And the problems could be much, much worse.

Unfortunately, it’s a rock-solid bet the establishment media in the country will spin the coverage as favorably as possible to support the mob. The preview Wednesday proved that.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
