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A flag is displayed in memory of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk at the main campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 19, 2025.
A flag is displayed in memory of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk at the main campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 19, 2025. (Melissa Majchrzak - AFP / Getty Images)

Dem Students at the University Where Charlie Kirk Was Murdered Fume Over Tribute Event, Campus Closure

 By Randy DeSoto  September 10, 2026 at 8:10am
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A Democratic student group at Utah Valley University plans to protest Turning Point USA’s event on campus Thursday night on the first anniversary of founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination there.

According to a news release from Turning Point USA, the “Freedom Built to Last Memorial” will take place at 6:30 p.m. local time at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Speakers will include radio talk show host Glenn Beck, who has been a regular at TPUSA’s AmericaFest in recent years. Beck’s daughter was just feet away from Kirk last September when he was shot.

Additionally, Christian author and apologist Frank Turek, who was also with Kirk during the assassination, will be speaking.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that UVU President Jon Anderson decided to close the campus to all classes on Thursday as TPUSA hosts its event.

“As an institution, it’s important that we stay apolitical, that we don’t jump in the fray,” he said. “Any entity could’ve used that space, and they chose to have that day. And we allowed them to do that.”

However, the outlet reported that “UVU’s Students for a Democratic Society club opposes the memorial and has planned a protest for 6:15 p.m.”

The group said in an open letter to the university’s administration, signed by over 600 people, “We, students of UVU, strongly condemn the decision to hand over our campus to TPUSA on September 10. As we approach the anniversary of this tragic event, it should be made clear that many of us will be further negatively affected by allowing TPUSA to occupy our campus on that day.”

“By closing the campus for the entire day ‘to provide time and space’ and emailing all students with details about the far-right political event hosted at our UCCU Center, President Anderson has aligned himself with the interests of Charlie Kirk’s openly racist and antagonistic organization, which intends to use a narrative of victimhood to provide cover for its campaign to advance chauvinistic and divisive ideas within our university,” the letter continued.

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The students argued that the TPUSA event will promote Kirk’s politics and “is not in line with an atmosphere of ‘care and consideration.’”

“We remember Charlie Kirk as someone who represented the opposite of consideration,” the letter added.

The group pointed to his views on transgenderism and his sentiments about George Floyd.

“These two examples demonstrate that Kirk was an enemy to marginalized communities that call UVU home, and that his legacy should not be perpetuated on UVU’s campus,” Students for a Democratic Society said.

Regarding Thursday’s memorial, TPUSA posted on X, “For the people who knew and loved Charlie, September 10 will never simply be an anniversary. It is the day our lives were changed forever.”

“But we also remember Charlie for how he lived. Charlie’s faith was at the center of who he was. He believed deeply in God and trusted that his life was guided by a meaningful purpose. Charlie’s faith in Christ was his armor, which no assassin could overcome. He believed in life everlasting, and it was this unshakable faith that gave him a courage that was impossible to miss,” the post continued.

“He was willing to walk into difficult rooms, have uncomfortable conversations, and stand firmly for what he believed because he wanted others to know the hope and truth he had in Jesus. Charlie died a martyr for Christ.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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