Republican Sen. Tim Scott won re-election in South Carolina on Tuesday, beating Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews, who then promptly deleted her Twitter account in light of the loss.

Some of the final votes in South Carolina are being counted, but the race was called for Scott as he soundly beat Matthews with more than 63 percent of the vote, 270towin outlined.

Scott’s triumph over Matthews gives him a second full term in the U.S. Senate, the Associated Press reported.

Upon his victory, Scott tweeted to thank South Carolina voters.

“Thank you, South Carolina! I am humbled to continue serving this great state. We will never back down in this fight for a strong South Carolina and a free America!” he tweeted.

In contrast, Matthews’ official campaign account promptly disappeared from the social media platform.

“South Carolina U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Krystle Matthews IMMEDIATELY DELETES her Twitter account after losing to Senator Tim Scott,” one user tweeted.

Others on Twitter joked that the deletion of Matthews’ account showed that she might be a bit of a sore loser.

“Not coping well?” one user posted.

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old Scott, who is the only black Republican in the Senate, celebrated his win as a win for the American people and all those who are working to rise, the AP reported.

Scott was raised poor by a hardworking single mother and then worked throughout the years to rise to where he is now.

“For those of you that wonder if we can ever have a country where we are judged by the content of our character and not simply by the color of our skin, wonder no more,” Scott said, the AP reported.

Scott also spoke of the healing that he and others hope to bring the American nation through this midterm election.

“We will restore peace to the American psyche. And faith in our fellow Americans, left or right. Black or white, Red or blue. Poor or rich. We are one American family,” Scott said, the AP reported.

While Scott’s victory was called, many other races are still being closely watched as votes continue to be counted.

