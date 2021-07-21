Dem Suspected of Sleeping with Chinese Spy Spent Thousands of Campaign Cash on Limo Services, Booze

Fox News host Tucker Carlson torpedoed Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California for using more than $500,000 in campaign donations to splurge on luxury hotels, fancy restaurants, alcohol and limousine services during the second quarter — raising serious ethical questions about the potential misuse of funds.

The expenditures were first reported Monday by Fox News.

Carlson said Swalwell is living large on other people’s money and should be investigated, especially in light of his alleged sexual liaison with a Chinese spy.

“Eric Swalwell has a problem with money,” he said Wednesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Shocked? You shouldn’t be,” he said. “Like so many progressives, Swalwell’s deepest desire is to live like a rich guy out of some movie, and that’s difficult on a congressman’s salary. So corners get cut. Here’s the latest example of that.”

According to FEC records, Swalwell spent more than $513,000 between April 7 and June 24 on dubious “campaign expenditures,” including a stunning amount of booze, lavish steak dinners and posh hotels.

“That’s money he raised to run for office — money he is prohibited by federal law from spending on himself,” Carlson pointed out.

“He spent that money on expenses that seem suspiciously like personal luxuries. Those would include limo rides, booze deliveries, high-end steakhouses. And some of those expenditures appear very clearly to be for personal use. And again, that’s illegal.”







In one instance, Carlson noted that Swalwell had spent just under $10 for one order from the alcohol-delivery service Drizly.

“Was that a campaign event? No, the man just wanted his Tequila Sunrise and he wanted it now. And so the donors paid for it,” Carlson said.

He continued: “Most interestingly on the disclosure form, more than $20,000 of Eric Swalwell’s campaign expenditures went to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Half Moon Bay, California. Now weirdly — or maybe not so weirdly — Eric Swalwell’s wife is an executive at that very hotel.”

Brittany Swalwell was the sales director at that Ritz-Carlton from 2015 to 2019, according to her LinkedIn page.

Other bizarre “campaign expenditures” included $10,000 on limo services, $7,000 on fancy restaurants and steakhouses in Washington and $4,400 spent at two California wineries, Fox News reported.

“Additionally, in a filing listed under ‘Supporter Appreciations,’ Swalwell spent $205 on the website The Knot, where people list their wedding registries,” the report said.

Two years ago, Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter of California was sentenced to 11 months in jail after pleading guilty to misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for personal expenses, including luxury vacations with his wife.

In 2013, Democratic Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. — an eight-term congressman — also went to prison for the same thing.

Carlson said that given Swalwell’s nonstop howling about the Russia collusion hoax and similar accusations he leveled at former President Donald Trump, it’s only fitting that he be investigated for potential misuse of campaign donations.

“Now we’re not saying Eric Swalwell should be charged with sleeping with a Chinese spy or for misusing campaign funds, but we do know that under the standards that Eric Swalwell himself has laid out, we’re going to need an immediate federal investigation, possibly a special counsel,” Carlson said.

During the past four years, Swalwell has become a national laughingstock for his nonstop promotion of debunked left-wing conspiracy theories and for his apparent lack of intestinal fortitude.

Will AOC’s Green New Deal get Eric Swalwell’s farts under control? Next time Eric needs to #Resist the urge to let one rip on TV. Clearly Democrats are unwise for getting behind him… Can his name for tonight be Eric Smellunwell? #fartgate pic.twitter.com/sbAfzZ3JAo — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 19, 2019

In December 2020, Swalwell came under fire after an exposé by the left-wing website Axios suggested that Swalwell was a longtime stooge targeted by Christine Fang (also known as Fang Fang), a spy for the communist Chinese regime.

Despite this apparent alarming security lapse, Swalwell remains on the House Intelligence Committee, which is responsible for oversight of the U.S. intelligence community.

Eric Swalwell’s brother, dad finally unfriend Chinese spy Christine Fang https://t.co/Z3g5tp9VUn pic.twitter.com/AhOCZhrbKN — New York Post (@nypost) December 10, 2020

Earlier this month, Swalwell was widely mocked after photos of him riding a camel shirtless in Qatar went viral amid revelations that he took an all-expenses-paid trip to the Middle East — courtesy of foreign lobbyists.

While Eric Swalwell was scolding people for not following COVID rules he was taking special-interest funded trips to Qatar where he was maskless (and shirtless) riding camels. https://t.co/OulueU83Dh https://t.co/pzQrzcL8Sx pic.twitter.com/4iMTXqihaj — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) July 9, 2021

We don’t know yet if the California congressman did anything unethical or illegal with his campaign donations.

But given how frivolously he has accused Trump and other Republicans of wrongdoing — with less evidence — it stands to reason that Swalwell should be investigated, because that’s something he constantly demands of his political opponents.

