Share
News

Dem So Terrified of Crime in Own City He Can't Enjoy July 4th - Also, He's the Mayor

 By Jack Davis  July 5, 2022 at 8:41am
Share

Philadelphia’s Democratic mayor says it’s time to get rid of all guns so he can enjoy life again.

“I don’t enjoy the Fourth of July,” Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday night after an incident in which two Philadelphia police officers were shot.

“I didn’t enjoy the Democratic National Convention. I didn’t enjoy the NFL draft. I’m waiting for something bad to happen all the time,” he said

“Until Americans decide that they want to give up the guns and give up the opportunity to get guns, we’re going to have this problem,” he said,  according to Fox News.

The wounded officers were later released from the hospital.

Trending:
Check Your Freezer Now: Ice Cream Brand Linked to Deadly Outbreak

Kenney did not differentiate between legal guns and illegal guns. In April, officials announced that at least 400 illegal guns flowed into Philadelphia, according to WHYY-FM. In June, two men were arrested for illegal trafficking in guns that Brough about 60 weapons into the cart.

On Monday, when asked if he worried large social events could turn violent, Kenney replied,  “I’m concerned every single day. I’ll be happy when I’m not the mayor.”

Kenney warmed to the subject of blaming the Second Amendment for crimes being committed with guns.

Does this sound like basic gun-grabber logic?

“We live in America where we have the Second Amendment and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling everybody they can carry a gun wherever they want,” he said.

“If I had the ability to take care of guns, I would,” he said. “But the legislature won’t let us. Congress won’t let us. The governor does the best he can [and] the attorney general does the best he can, but this is a gun country.”

“It’s crazy,” Kenney added. “We’re the most armed country in world history and we’re one of the least safest (sic).”

He claimed that during a visit to Canada, he never worried about gun violence.

Related:
Illinois Has an A- Rating for Gun Control and Long List of Gun Laws - The Highland Park Attack Still Occurred

“I was in Canada two weeks ago and never thought about a gun,” he said. “The only people I knew who had guns in Canada were police officers.”

“That’s the way it should be here,” Kenney said.

He added that removing guns from Americans was “never going to happen” in his lifetime.

“There’s a lot of goofballs out there with guns and they can get them anytime they want, so this is what we have to live with,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Graphic Warning: Ticked Off UFC Champ Sets Sights on Ghislaine Maxwell - He Wants Justice
Illinois Has an A- Rating for Gun Control and Long List of Gun Laws - The Highland Park Attack Still Occurred
Wild Video: Firework Drive-by Shootings Explode in Downtown Minneapolis - Chaos in City That Declared War on Police
WA School Board Director to Host Gender Classes for Kids Ages 9-12 in Adult Toy Shop
Report: Anti-Police Stacey Abrams Spent Hundreds of Thousands on Private Security
See more...

Conversation