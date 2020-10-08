A Democratic candidate for Texas’ 3rd Congressional District is facing scrutiny after it was revealed that her only real connection to voters in North Texas seems to be her parents’ home address in Dallas.

Helane “Lulu” Sawsan Seikaly is taking on incumbent GOP House Rep. Van Taylor, who assumed office just last year.

Texas Monthly would have you believe that the Democrat is just another Texas girl seeking to shatter the proverbial glass ceiling for Democratic women in a district that includes the wonderful city of Plano.

“The daughter of Lebanese immigrants, Seikaly is a North Texas native and labor and employment lawyer. The 2020 campaign marks her first step into politics. She survived a close Democratic primary in March — when she took first place in a field of three by just 514 votes — before handily winning the two-candidate runoff election,” Texas Monthly reported.

But all roads in the Democrats’ quest to turn Texas blue Nov. 3 might lead to Northern California, at least in this race, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Caught Red-Handed Misleading Americans About the Number of People Given Clemency While He Was VP

While the Democrat is bidding to represent voters in suburban Dallas, Seikaly apparently has spent a curious amount of time in the Golden State, where she passed the bar to become an attorney in 2014, according to The Free Beacon.

Citing public records, the outlet reported that the Democrat still voted in the Texas district in both 2016 and 2018.

During that time, however, Seikaly worked as a professor at the University of California, Davis, and she was an attorney for a Sacramento-based law firm until as recently as this year — facts that she has downplayed.

“My parents came to North Texas in the late 80s when I was a year old. It’s been home ever since,” she wrote in a questionnaire for The Dallas Morning News earlier this year, according to The Free Beacon.

Do you think Republicans will take back the House in November? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (34 Votes) 6% (2 Votes)

The Democrat made no mention of her committed ties to California education or the Churchwell White LLP law firm in Sacramento, where she worked from January 2015 until just seven months ago.

In fact, the report said, Seikaly was introduced as the “deputy city attorney” for Atwater, California, in January 2019, which was right around the time her Republican opponent, Taylor, began serving in the House.

Both Seikaly and her husband are also linked to two different addresses in the community of Roseville, California, while the husband is a registered voter in Placer County, The Free Beacon reported.

The outlet said Seikaly’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

These revelations don’t appear to have “Texas girl” written all over them for Seikaly.

RELATED: Poll: Considering ACB Before Inauguration Is More Popular Than Packing the Court

In fact, her campaign’s apparent effort to conceal these connections to liberal California screams of deception.

This is even more troubling given that a September poll commissioned by her campaign showed Seikaly trailing Taylor by a single point in the Texas race.

BREAKING: A new poll has us in a 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙞𝙚! This race is going to come down to the wire. Will you rush in a $3 contribution to flip #TX03 and turn Texas blue? ➡️ https://t.co/H2pok5XyN4 pic.twitter.com/0LfzeuWKpz — Lulu Seikaly (@LuluForTexas) September 17, 2020

In a reliably conservative district, Seikaly is within striking distance of Taylor in a campaign that could have implications for which party holds the majority in the House come January.

It looks like the race is being run under false pretenses for the Democratic challenger.

Democrats have proved this year that there is no low with regard to how they will behave to seize power, and this, as always, includes shamelessly lying to the electorate.

But in North Texas, voters should take a second look at Seikaly’s campaign and her roots in an area of California that is the polar opposite to Texas when it comes to taxation, gun rights and overall values.

The candidate probably has more in common with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi than she does with the communities she seeks to represent.

On Seikaly’s website, she embraces the Affordable Care Act and criticizes the country’s immigration policies as “cruel” and “racist.”

Her Second Amendment stance is even more troubling for North Texans.

“Weapons of war have no place on our streets. We must ban assault weapons,” Seikaly declares on her site, while also taking aim at gun lobbyists and proposing universal background checks.

These are not Texas values.

The Democrat also supports unrestricted abortion access, focuses on “climate change” and champions “emphasizing diversity” in education “by recruiting diverse, highly-qualified teachers and school staff.” She also promotes using “culturally competent educational materials” for teachers.

The campaign language looks like something that could have been written by Pelosi herself.

Seikaly left Texas years ago so that she could live and work in California while holding on to that essential address in the Lone Star State.

Now, the Democrat wants to return to the state and seize power by taking a congressional seat held by a man in Taylor who has spent almost two years fighting for Texans.

The American people deserve honesty from their government, and Texans should demand transparency from Seikaly.

Plano has law firms, courts and public education, just like California does.

Why didn’t Seikaly begin her career and spend years working in the state she claims is her home?

Should she win, it’s hard to make an argument that the Democrat would be little more than a leftist Trojan representing a district routinely named one of the best and safest places to live in the country.

If Seikaly, Pelosi and the Democrats get their way, there goes the neighborhood.

The country has seen what can become of areas run by Democrats so far this year.

The last things Texans need right now is a Pelosi plant not only living among them but representing them in the House.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.