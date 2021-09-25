Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sent one of her Democratic colleagues into a meltdown on Friday after House Democrats overwhelmingly voted to pass a bill to legalize all abortion without restrictions nationwide.

Greene, of Georgia, is a pure fighter, especially with regard to protecting children. That much was obvious on the Capitol steps when she got into a verbal spat with Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan.

NPR reported 218 Democrats voted to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. The bill is more or less the party’s answer to state laws that restrict the ability of physicians to kill children in the womb up until birth.

The bill won’t go anywhere in the Senate without 60 votes. That didn’t stop Greene from savaging Dingell for being vehemently pro-abortion, and for attempting to chastise her over decorum following the vote.

At first, Democrats disregarded Greene, reported Bryan Metzger of Business Insider, who shared video of the confrontation on Twitter.

A number of congresswomen, including Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, reportedly refused to interact with Greene amid an argument that started out with barbs about the border crisis and which party stands up for women. Omar declined to interact with the conservative firebrand, but Dingell stuck around to receive a verbal melee, Metzger’s video showed.

“Congresswoman, I wish you would stand with women,” Dingell said to Greene, who wasn’t in the mood for any lecturing from a left-wing abortion proponent.

“Stand with women? I do. Stand with motherhood, how about that?” Green fired off at Dingell. “You know, there’s unborn women, do they not have a right to life? Killing babies up until birth — are you serious right now? Why don’t you stand with women? Stand with mothers.”

this was one of several exchanges Greene had with Democrats on the steps. as they were lining up below, Greene got into a spat with another woman over who stood with women more while muttering that “Build Back Better for Women” is a “joke” pic.twitter.com/uIOBii1ya4 — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 24, 2021

After Greene told her Democratic colleague she should be “ashamed” for supporting the killing of unborn children, Dingell responded, “You should be ashamed of your incivility.”

As if civility matters when lives are on the line. These people are disgusting, and Greene let them have it.

“You know what? Killing a baby up until birth is a lack of civility, it’s called murder,” Green reminded Dingell.

She added: “Hey, how about the border down there? Lack of civility — how about lack of laws?”

Republican Rep. @mtgreenee gets into a shouting match with Democrats, incl. @BettyMcCollum04 and @RepDebDingell at the Democrats’ “Build Back Better for Women” photo-op pic.twitter.com/S3AZX1zfJg — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 24, 2021

Dingell, the abortion proponent, then attempted to portray herself as being a steward for Christ.

“We have lots of laws we follow, and you should practice the basic thing you’re taught in church — respect your neighbor,” the Democrat stated.

“Taught in church, are you kidding me? Try being a Christian and supporting life!” Green shouted.

Greene, who regularly shares videos of her fitness regimen, then told Dingell — who appeared to stumble on a step — “Watch your step, lady, you’re going to fall down. Control yourself.”

At one point just a few years ago, seeing two members of the House shout at one another on the Capitol steps might have been viewed as beneath the office of an elected official. In this day and age, it’s refreshing.

Democrats have challenged every social and governmental more throughout the last several years. This month, they’re coming after unborn children like never before.

Greene, a first-term congresswoman and fighter, isn’t going to let them get away with it — at least not without sharing a few words.

