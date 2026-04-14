Where Was All This Democrat Anger When These Images of Obama as Jesus Were Everywhere?

It’s pretty incredible when you can get the Democrats and the media to care, suddenly, about the issue of blasphemy. I thought maybe Easter Sunday had led to some kind of unexpected revival when I saw that kind of talk making the rounds.

And then I realized that, no, it was just because they were claiming President Donald Trump thought he was Jesus Christ and that gave them a good angle to appear like they cared about religion — along with the ability to ignore a bunch of other stuff they didn’t want to report on.

The question therefore asks itself: Where was the media when artists were busy depicting Barack Obama as a Christ-like figure? Where were the Democrats?

So, in case you missed it, on a weekend where clearly nothing else was happening — especially multiple sexual abuse allegations against a sitting member of Congress who was the Democratic frontrunner for California governor, allegations which it turns out the media had known about in some form for years and not bothered following up on — the media and the left was getting outraged about this picture:

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 President Trump posts image portraying himself as Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/utqhVoLgQ8 — Remarks (@remarks) April 13, 2026

I am repulsed by this photo. Does Trump now think he is Jesus? First he attacks and insults Pope Leo, now he depicts himself as Christ and tries to mock God. This is outrageous, offensive, and profane. Clearly he is not well. As an American, a Catholic, a human—I am disgusted. pic.twitter.com/qvMJm67XrZ — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) April 13, 2026

Trump said he posted the artwork because he thought it showed him as a doctor, not as Christ.

President Trump claims the viral image that was posted on Truth was not a depiction of him as Jesus Christ but was him being depicted as a doctor. Reporter: Did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ? Trump: I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor… pic.twitter.com/4pfSRFPdrp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 13, 2026

“It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better, and I do make people better,” he said.

And, if social media receipts are to be believed, this is a credible interpretation:

The photo on the left everyone is flipping out over wasn’t made by Trump. It was made by Nick Adams with the context Trump is healing the nation which is why I think Trump Truthed it. He also made the photo on the right. Take that for what it is but the facts needs to be out. pic.twitter.com/VGVBv8J87J — 👮‍♂️The Badged Patriot👮‍♂️ (@BadgedPatriot) April 13, 2026

However, even he realized the limitations of this and deleted the image on Sunday. Not that this stopped the coverage from the media.

The New York Times: “The post’s removal was a rare retreat for Mr. Trump, who had posted the apparently A.I.-generated image shortly after using the same platform to attack the American-born Pope Leo XIV, a vocal critic of the U.S. war in Iran. The appearance of the image had sparked an evening’s worth of backlash from religious leaders and Christian supporters who were hurt and shocked that Mr. Trump had appeared to depict himself as a Jesus-like figure.

“Later in the day, in an interview with CBS News, Mr. Trump repeated his explanation that he believed the image, which he said he thought was made by ‘a very beautiful, talented artist,’ had depicted him as a doctor,” the paper added.

Yes, all you need to do for the left’s newspaper of record to get uptight about blasphemy and treat Catholicism with reverence is be Donald Trump.

Now, granted, Trump passed it on via Truth Social, but I doubt he was the one who created it. However, it does ask the question: Where was the media when Barack Obama was around? Because not only were they the ones not reporting too much on depictions of the 44th president as Jesus, they were the ones creating them:

The media themselves had an affinity for portraying Barack Obama as a messianic/angelic figure. Zero outrage from Democrats or the left. ✅ The New Republic (Jan 2008)

✅ Newsweek (May 2012) pic.twitter.com/Pw0t8SySTl — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 13, 2026

And when they weren’t creating them, they weren’t exactly reporting on them, either:

Exactly as they claim amnesia throughout the 8 years that liberal magazines plastered Barack Obama’s face with halos & him depicted as Jesus on the cross, with a thorn of crowns, there was no mistaking what they were doing, and all his cult supporters thought he was a Messiah! pic.twitter.com/wBOfV6yrUl — Patti Rivers🇺🇸🦅 (@PLRivo936) April 13, 2026

The one time any major news organization came close to criticism over stuff like this was this statue displayed at the Art Institute of Chicago, titled “Blessing.”

A sculpture showed Obama as Jesus at the Art Institute of Chicago during his campaign. pic.twitter.com/FettqshX6u — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) April 13, 2026

NBC News’ headline at the time, in 2007: “Sculpture of Obama as Jesus causes stir.”

But not too much of a stir. From the piece:

Bruce Jenkins, dean of the art school’s undergraduate program, said response to the piece — part of a student exhibition — has been mostly positive. He said people should take a close look at the sculpture and the context it was created in before judging it. “When you see it, when you spend time with it, you understand that it’s not a provocative work at all,” Jenkins said. “It opens a set of questions.” The Archdiocese of Chicago had not seen the work as of Monday afternoon and could not comment on it, said spokeswoman Dianne Dunagan.

Not provocative at all, see? And Catholics couldn’t be bothered to look at it. Nothing to look at here!

I’d like to note that for conservatives, there’s always going to be a difference between “moments that shouldn’t go in Trump’s presidential library as examples of his greatness, but no big deal” and “stuff the left has a legitimate reason to be outraged about, even if we disagree.” This is definitely the former.

You know how I know? Because not only was the left not outraged when people did the same thing about Barack Obama, they were the ones doing it.

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