Democrat City Boasts of July 4 Tyranny, Bans Fireworks And Even Sparklers

One deep blue D.C. suburb will not be celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks as its local government urges residents to turn in some of their patriotic neighbors.

In Alexandria, Virginia, the local government suggests reporting neighbors who are using fireworks, said an X post.

“Fireworks are illegal in Alexandria, including sparklers. Report illegal fireworks by calling 311. Our show is next weekend,” the post read.

“Any fireworks found inside the City can be taken away. If you are caught with fireworks, you could face a Class 1 misdemeanor charge. That means up to one year in jail, a $2,500 fine or both,” the Alexandria Fire Department reminded the community in a press release.

The city of over 150,000 hosts a grand finale fireworks display on July 11, with music and poetry reading, according to Alexandria’s website.

“Join us at the City Birthday celebration on Saturday, July 11, for a safe, legal fireworks show. There are also displays in cities and counties across the National Capital Region. Many are visible from Alexandria’s waterfront on the 4th of July,” the fire department’s release added.

“Alexandria’s ban on private fireworks reflects the city’s commitment to public safety and preserving its historic character. With centuries-old buildings and dense historic neighborhoods, even consumer fireworks pose an outsized risk,” a City of Alexandria spokesperson told Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The policy helps protect irreplaceable landmarks while also reducing injuries, property damage and noise. Residents and visitors can still enjoy the tradition from the Alexandria waterfront,” the spokesperson added.

Alexandria officials did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The city, across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital, adopted the firework ban in 2011.

“The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling, display and use of fireworks within the City of Alexandria is prohibited,” the memorandum establishing the ban states.

“Each year, fireworks are the cause of numerous injures, deaths and property loss, Alexandria Deputy Chief Garret Dyer said in a news release from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

Other Virginia jurisdictions such as Arlington are following suit, according to the Alexandria Brief.

“In Arlington, any firework that explodes, flies into the air or moves laterally along the ground is strictly prohibited,” Arlington County Battalion Fire Chief Matthew Cobb said in the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments release.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.