Dem Who 'Colluded' with Epstein Against Trump During Michael Cohen Hearing to Face Censure

A group of conservative lawmakers is introducing a resolution that would remove Democratic non-voting Del. Stacey Plaskett from the House Intelligence Committee, citing resurfaced messages she exchanged with the late convicted sex predator Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing.

Plaskett, who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands in Congress, appeared to collaborate with Epstein about how to damage President Donald Trump’s reputation — during a hearing in which the president’s former lawyer-turned-foe Michael Cohen was testifying against his former boss. The measure would also formally censure Plaskett for “colluding” with Epstein during the February 2019 hearing, according to a copy of the resolution shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

If the conservative group deems the resolution is “privileged,” the censure measure stripping Plaskett of her committee assignment could receive a floor vote later this week.

Republican lawmakers have excoriated Plaskett for professing to care about Epstein survivors despite warmly corresponding with the convicted sex offender.

“I think she needs to be censured by the House and removed from the Intelligence Committee,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris told reporters Tuesday morning.

The text messages between Plaskett and Epstein, first reported by The Washington Post, were a part of a massive document dump from Epstein’s estate released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. Though the conspiring lawmaker’s name was redacted, the outlet confirmed Plaskett exchanged messages with Epstein during the hearing.

Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee against Trump for allegedly sending hush money payments to quash extramarital affairs, a claim Trump has consistently denied.

Epstein appeared to help craft the questions Plaskett posed to Cohen, according to the resolution and resurfaced text messages.

“Delegate Plaskett was actively coached by Epstein during the hearing, received instructions on specific lines of questioning, and was congratulated with the message ‘Good work,’” the resolution states in part.

In one exchange, Epstein discussed former Trump aide, Rhona Graff, saying that “Cohen brought up RONA — keeper of the secrets” while misspelling the woman’s name.

“RONA??” Plaskett responded. “Quick I’m up next is that an acronym.”

Epstein clarified, “Thats [sic] his assistant.”

In another back-and-forth, Epstein told Plaskett, presumably referring to Cohen, “Hes [sic] opened the door to questions re who are the other henchmen at trump org.”

Plaskett then replied, “Yup. Very aware and waiting my turn.”

House Democratic leadership is expected to whip their members against the censure resolution.

“We’re not new to the duplicity of Andy Harris,” Pete Aguilar told reporters Thursday. Democrats have argued that Republicans are seeking to politicize the Epstein files after previously not supporting their full release.

A representative for Plaskett did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.