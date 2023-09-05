It was bound to happen sooner or later.

The left was quick to condemn any Republican who would even suggest that there could be fraud going on in the elections.

But now we have a Democrat claiming exactly the same thing.

According to an NBC local affiliate WLBT-TV in Jackson, Mississippi, Hinds County Supervisor David Archie has called for the resignation of Jacqueline Amos, the chairwoman of the Democratic Executive Committee, accusing her of interfering with the Democratic primary election to ensure his opponent, Anthony Smith, emerged victorious.

Archie alleged that he has evidence of Amos tampering with election results, including video footage of her handling ballot boxes and inserting thumb drives and ballots into voting machines.

“We have videotape of Jacquie Amos going into boxes, bringing in thumb drives, bringing in ballots to be inserted into machines,” Archie said during a news conference.

BREAKING: A Democrat County Supervisor in Hinds, Mississippi is challenging his party’s primary election results after discovering massive election fraud “We have videotapes of someone going into boxes bringing in thumb drives, bringing in ballots to be inserted into the… pic.twitter.com/JMeRs3fna3 — George (@BehizyTweets) September 1, 2023

End machine voting.

VOTER ID. PAPER BALLOT. IN PERSON. — Unstoppable Freedom Alliance (@UFA_Alliance) September 2, 2023

“There’s a lot of fraud going on in Hinds County politics,” Archie said.

According to WJTV News, Archie said the outcome was a high-tech election heist and said that fraud has happened in other communities around the state, including Yazoo and Hinds counties.

“ES&S (Election Systems & Software), which is the election system in software, has been together on the winning side for these candidates,” Archie said. He also said he plans to ask the FBI and DOJ to look into the matter.

WJTV News said they had reached out to ES&S regarding the allegations and were waiting to hear back from them.

Cynthia Walker, a resident of Yazoo City, said that she had assisted in the recount of the votes. Walker pointed out that the county’s voting machines are equipped with various safeguards designed to ensure the accuracy of election results, such as the use of paper ballots, which are scanned as they are turned in.

Additionally, the machines are equipped with a device known as a machine tape and media sticks to record the total votes cast for each candidate in every race on the ballot.

But, according to Walker, most of these safeguards were not utilized during the Aug. 8 primaries.

Walker emphasized that, surprisingly, none of the precincts involved in the election had used the machine tapes.

“I stand before you to tell you 26 out of 26 precincts did not include the tapes,” she said. “We don’t know how many votes took place because all we have are the paper ballots.”

She also told reporters that the machine’s media sticks, which should have been secured in a vault at the Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s Office, were instead sent back to election commission headquarters.

According to WAPT-TV, in response to the allegations, Amos issued a statement that read, “The Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee conducted the August 8th Democratic Primary in keeping with applicable state law. The Executive Committee has canvassed the returns and certified the results of the August 8th primary. Those results speak for themselves, as does relevant state law for anyone seeking to contest the certification of the votes duly cast on August 8th.”

The statement continued, “We understand that one candidate who lost, namely David Archie, has decided to challenge the results of the August 8, 2023, primary. He has the right to challenge the results. We stand ready for the challenge and will cooperate however necessary.”

The undeniable truth is that election fraud is real, and the only debate is on how pervasive the fraud is, especially in Democrat-run cities.

The Liberals can’t afford not cheating. They wouldn’t win one election!! — FITZY (@Fitzy1047M) September 3, 2023

However, since city polling sites are generally run by Democrats, it’s unlikely they will bring attention to it, even if it hurts some of their own.

Many of these incidents, like the missing machine tape and wrongly handled media sticks in this case, can easily be explained away as oversight or carelessness.

And without a way to prove fraud beyond a reasonable doubt, this is the Democrats’ domain and they have no incentive to change it.

There’s too much power at stake.

