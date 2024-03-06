A Texas district attorney found out first-hand Tuesday that elections can go very wrong.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg went to the polls to vote for herself in a Democratic primary, only to be told she had already voted, which was news to her, according to KTRK-TV.

Elections officials went back in the records to learn that Ogg’s domestic partner, who shares the same address, had participated in early voting. The partner’s ballot was cast in Ogg’s name.

“It’s very concerning that this could happen to a candidate, and you know, I just want to warn people — make sure you know who you’re voting under in terms of your name,” Ogg said. “I’ve just never seen this happen.”

“I’m the top law enforcement official in the third-biggest jurisdiction in the nation,” Ogg told CNN. “If it can happen to the district attorney, it can happen to anyone.”

The glitch was fixed on Tuesday, so Ogg could vote.

“There are no flawless elections. There are smooth elections, and we normally mitigate all of that in a very timely manner,” Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth said, according to KTRK.

Hudspeth issued a full explanation in a statement, according to KRIV.

“An incident occurred this morning when DA Kim Ogg went to the polls and was unable to cast a ballot because a ballot had already been cast in her name. Last Friday, DA Ogg’s partner, who is registered to vote at the same address as DA Ogg, voted in the primary elections under DA Ogg’s name,” Hudspeth said.

Is voter fraud a problem in America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1444 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

“In the process of qualifying a voter, each voter is asked to review and confirm the information that appears on the iPad screen, including the voter’s name. If the information that appears on the screen is not accurate, the voter must notify the election clerk,” the statement continued.

“In this instance, the DA’s partner must not have noticed that the information was not hers, and proceeded to sign in and vote under DA Ogg’s name. We believe this is the case because DA Ogg’s partner signed her own name as confirmation.”

The statement said the mistake was not the fault of the clerk’s office.

“Clerical errors can occur at the polls. It is the voter’s responsibility to verify that their information on the iPad screen is correct before they are issued a poll code,” the statement said.

Ogg told CNN she had some issues with the explanation.

“The entire reason that we have election judges and poll workers is to prevent voter fraud, so checking the ID against the person who is voting and against the rolls is entirely the job of the clerk,” she said. “I was shocked when they pushed it back on the voter.”

Ogg said she was worried that similar errors could effectively disenfranchise voters without the time to wait.

“The average citizen probably would not have waited an hour and still not able to vote,” Ogg said, according to KHOU.

“When I left and I worried that people have to pick up kids, be at work, if they have such problems, I urge them to exercise patience, but I’m concerned voters might be turned off by this mistake and leave.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.