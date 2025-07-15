Share
Democrat DA 'Will Be Recalled' After Favorable Ruling for Trans Sex Offender: Report

 By Jack Davis  July 15, 2025 at 3:26pm
A Colorado prosecutor will face a recall effort after announcing that the office would drop charges against a self-described transgender individual charged with trying to abduct a boy in 2024.

The prosecutor’s office has said that there was little choice in the matter because sex offender Solomon Galligan, 33, was found mentally incompetent to stand trial, according to the New York Post.

But Aurora Republican City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky said an effort to “recall” 18th Judicial District Democratic DA Amy Padden “is well under way and will begin this week.”

“The conduct of the 18th DA over the past six months is beyond deplorable. This is simply the icing on the cake,” Jurinsky said.

“The progressive attitude will not be tolerated,” she continued.

“While certain state laws highlight deeper issues in the state of Colorado, Amy Padden will be recalled for her part in not upholding the laws and punishing criminals,” Jurinsky said.

Eric Ross, a spokesman for the office, said the ruling that Galligan was not competent to face trial came last month, according to KDCO-TV.

Do you think soft-on-crime DAs should be recalled?

“When a defendant is found mentally incompetent to proceed and is being civilly committed for mental health treatment, we are legally obligated to dismiss charges,” Ross said, according to KUSA-TV.

Galligan will be released to an unnamed mental health facility.

The office said, “Our hands are tied based on the findings of competency. However, they are not being released to the public.”

During the incident, Galligan allegedly walked onto a school playground as children scattered, and video showed a man grabbing at one student as others fled, according to Fox News.

“It’s super scary to watch,” Dante White, whose child was among those approached, said. “Especially seeing the perpetrator, the pictures of him. I would be freaked out if that guy touched me. It was an attempted kidnapping.”

As noted by the Post, Galligan – who was on the sex offender registry — made a 2011 Facebook post describing his gender transition and later identified as a woman.

At the time of his arrest, Sarah Galligan, his older sister, said her brother suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and had been ruled unfit to be tried after previous arrests.

Amanda Morris, Solomon Galligan’s niece, noted after his 2024 arrest, “This has been like the fourth time that we’re sitting here thinking, ‘How the hell did he get released? Who’s letting him out?’”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




