Democrat DA 'Will Be Recalled' After Favorable Ruling for Trans Sex Offender: Report

A Colorado prosecutor will face a recall effort after announcing that the office would drop charges against a self-described transgender individual charged with trying to abduct a boy in 2024.

The prosecutor’s office has said that there was little choice in the matter because sex offender Solomon Galligan, 33, was found mentally incompetent to stand trial, according to the New York Post.

But Aurora Republican City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky said an effort to “recall” 18th Judicial District Democratic DA Amy Padden “is well under way and will begin this week.”

“The conduct of the 18th DA over the past six months is beyond deplorable. This is simply the icing on the cake,” Jurinsky said.

BREAKING – Progressive DA Amy Padden of Colorado plans to drop all charges against Solomon Galligan who attempted to kidnap a child near Black Forest Hills Elementary due to “mental incompetency.” pic.twitter.com/fVvNqZ5JC7 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 13, 2025

“The progressive attitude will not be tolerated,” she continued.

“While certain state laws highlight deeper issues in the state of Colorado, Amy Padden will be recalled for her part in not upholding the laws and punishing criminals,” Jurinsky said.

Eric Ross, a spokesman for the office, said the ruling that Galligan was not competent to face trial came last month, according to KDCO-TV.

“When a defendant is found mentally incompetent to proceed and is being civilly committed for mental health treatment, we are legally obligated to dismiss charges,” Ross said, according to KUSA-TV.

Galligan will be released to an unnamed mental health facility.

The office said, “Our hands are tied based on the findings of competency. However, they are not being released to the public.”

During the incident, Galligan allegedly walked onto a school playground as children scattered, and video showed a man grabbing at one student as others fled, according to Fox News.

“It’s super scary to watch,” Dante White, whose child was among those approached, said. “Especially seeing the perpetrator, the pictures of him. I would be freaked out if that guy touched me. It was an attempted kidnapping.”

As noted by the Post, Galligan – who was on the sex offender registry — made a 2011 Facebook post describing his gender transition and later identified as a woman.

Andy Ngo investigates: On April 19, a male attempted to abduct a child at Black Forest Hills Elementary in Auroro, Colo. Aurora Police say that suspect is Solomon Galligan, who is a convicted sex offender. The mugshot and second-degree kidnapping arrest has gone viral, but I did… pic.twitter.com/gw7tWTpSEB — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 22, 2024

At the time of his arrest, Sarah Galligan, his older sister, said her brother suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and had been ruled unfit to be tried after previous arrests.

Amanda Morris, Solomon Galligan’s niece, noted after his 2024 arrest, “This has been like the fourth time that we’re sitting here thinking, ‘How the hell did he get released? Who’s letting him out?’”

