Democrat Debater Claims Mysterious Tech Malfunction Hindered Him Onstage

By Jack Davis
Published June 28, 2019 at 10:03am
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, an outsider trying to defeat political insiders to become the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nominee, said Thursday that his performance at the debate was hindered by mysterious technical issues.

“There were also a few times, FYI, where I just started talking, being like, ‘Hey, I want to add something there,’ and my mic was not on,” Yang said Thursday night after the debate, according to The Hill.

“And it’s this sort of thing where, it’s not like if you started talking, it takes over the [conversation]. It’s like I was talking, but nothing was happening. And it was like, ‘Oh f—.’ So that happened a bit too,” he said.

Yang also noted the issue in a tweet to his supporters.

Yang had the least speaking time at Thursday night’s debate, according to The New York Times, a mere two minutes and 58 seconds. At the other extreme, front runner and former vice president Joe Biden had 13 minutes and 19 seconds of speaking time, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris of California at 12 minutes and 16 seconds.

The lack of speaking time and the technical issues Yang faced evoked talk on Twitter of a possible conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Vrindavan Gabbard, the sister of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, borrowed her sister’s Twitter account to suggest the media was also conspiring, as shown by its lop-sided treatment of candidates in Wednesday night’s debate. During that debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts received five questions in the first half-hour of the debate, Fox News reported.

The candidate herself appeared with Tucker Carlson of Fox News and was asked about her limited speaking time.

“It shows there is a clear bias in place,” Gabbard said. “I made the most of every minute that I had. I wish I had more time to address these important issues.”

Gabbard spoke for six and a half minutes Wednesday, according to Business Insider. Only two candidates had less time.

Would the DNC and the media rig the debates?

The 2020 campaign follows a 2016 campaign in which the Democratic National Committee was repeatedly accused of tilting the playing field to favor eventual nominee Hillary Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a claim buttressed when WikiLeaks posted thousands of emails from DNC officials, as reported by USA Today.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
