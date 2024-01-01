In the ranks of Democrats who are dangerous to the American future, Maryland’s Rep. Jamie Raskin is right up there.

He doesn’t have the spotlight-staying power of an inveterate liar like California’s Adam Schiff. He lacks the political punch of a Nancy Pelosi.

But he’s not shy about parading his leftist lust for power — and on Sunday, he put Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in his sights for the whole country to see.

In an interview Sunday on CNN (naturally) Raskin told “State of the Union” host Dana Bash that Thomas has a duty to recuse himself from hearing any case that comes before the court over whether state officials have the right to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot in 2024.

Thomas’ sin, in Raskin’s eyes, is being married to a politically engaged woman. And for that, Thomas should forego participation in what are shaping up to be landmark cases for the high court — and potential turning points for the country.

So far, Trump has been ruled ineligible to run for president by a one-vote majority of the Colorado Supreme Court and — in a move that reeks of arrogance even by Democratic standards — by a one-vote diktat by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

The Colorado Republican Party has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the state Supreme Court ruling, as Reuters has reported.

The Trump campaign is challenging Bellows’ decision in the Maine judiciary, according to NBC News, but that case could end up with the U.S. Supreme Court, too.

The cases could not only decide the 2024 presidential election, but the future of the country as a unified body politic, one nation, indivisible, or a chaotic collection of American states governed by sane, decent people that are stuck existing side by side with tinpot, morally and financially bankrupt Ameri-stans run by Democrats.

And Jamie Raskin doesn’t want Thomas — the court’s longest-serving justice (by far) and a towering giant of the American legal landscape — to have a say in them.

“So, he should recuse himself?” Bash asked.

“He should. Oh, he absolutely should recuse himself,” Raskin responded. “The question is, what do we do if he doesn’t recuse himself?”

The ball game folks: Dems want to destroy the Supreme Court. Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin says Justice Clarence Thomas “absolutely should recuse himself” from decisions on Trump’s ballot access, saying “the question is, what do we do if he doesn’t?” pic.twitter.com/1UHoiPL89O — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 31, 2023

Conservatives on social media roared in response — and it wasn’t laughter, it was a mix of fury and scorn.

This man is the face of evil. If you want to see what fascism looks like, look at him. — Where’s the Sanity (@bgresshrh) December 31, 2023

People who don’t understand separation of powers. But they also think the other side is a threat to “democracy.” — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) December 31, 2023

So is Kagen and Jackson going to recuse themselves? They were both in the Obama administration while biden was VP. There is obviously bias there. — Bob Johnson (@realBob_Johnson) December 31, 2023

How about he doesn’t recuse himself and Raskin is arrested for treason and sedition and election interference. That sounds like a good outcome. — The Tinfôil Tricõrn 🇺🇸 (@TinfoilTricorn) December 31, 2023

I knew this was coming.

These fascists have to be stopped by any means necessary. — Sylvia Reardon (@Reardon1Sylvia) December 31, 2023

To answer Raskin’s question about what to do if Thomas doesn’t step down, the obvious answer is: Riot. The “mostly peaceful” yet stunningly destructive method of expression is a pretty-much guaranteed response from the Democratic street to any development that doesn’t go its way.

The other answer is a little more subtle, but far more damaging in the longer term — which is that Democrats will continue their ongoing assault on the independence of the Supreme Court that they revered when it was upholding made-up rights like abortion, but now despise because it has a conservative majority (thanks to the Trump presidency).

Concerned only with their own lust for power, and heedless of the consequences for the country as a whole, Democrats have no problem undermining the legitimacy of the Supreme Court — a branch of government equal to Congress and the presidency by design of the Founders.

And so they trot out men like Jamie Raskin onto national television to disparage the court and, in particular, its most senior associate justice.

Thomas’ wife, Ginni, is a politically active conservative who had deep ties to the Trump White House and testified voluntarily before the House kangaroo court that “investigated” the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

Raskin, who was a member of that committee, thinks Ginni Thomas makes Clarence Thomas unsuitable to hear Trump ballot cases — since they revolve around the claim that the incursion was an “insurrection” and that Trump was a participant in it.

It matters nothing to Democrats and their establishment media allies that Trump has never been formally charged with “insurrection” in a court of law.

Not even the deeply flawed indictment of Trump in the District of Columbia, brought by Democratic attack-dog prosecutor Jack Smith, makes that charge.

He’s been accused of it by Democratic activists — like the ones who brought the civil suit in Colorado — and by the Democratic power structure (of which Bellows wants to be a part).

But as a matter of criminal law, he has never been tried, much less convicted on the charge. Yet Democrats like Raskin want him kept off the ballot because of that. And they want Clarence Thomas kept off the cases that will decide whether Trump is on the ballot.

The shamelessness of it is almost breathtaking.

It’s unfortunate that Raskin isn’t a household name along with the loathsome Schiff (a serial liar so bad he was thrown off the House Intelligence Committee he once chaired), or the power-hungry Pelosi, the former House Speaker who has now stepped down to the rank and file.

(Americans should be grateful she no longer holds the gavel. Between her “service” during the first two years of President Barack Obama’s presidency, the last two of the Trump’s, and the first two of Biden’s, Pelosi may have done more damage to American politics than any single man or woman in the history of the Republic. You’ve come a long way, baby. Mmmmmwah!)

As a manager of the second Trump impeachment trial in 2021, Raskin’s job was to try to keep the 45th president from ever being eligible for the office again. (He failed abysmally.) As a member of the committee that “investigated” the incursion, his job was the same. (And again, he failed.)

And as the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, Raskin’s s main job is providing cover for President Joe Biden from the cascading revelations that are coming out about global influence-peddling racket run by the Biden family ran while Biden himself was vice president during the Obama years.

But he wants to attack Clarence Thomas — a man who survived a nationally televised attempt at character assassination (in which a much younger Biden played a key role) and has spent the past three decades building an unimpeachable reputation among Americans who respect the Constitution as the single biggest factor that separates the greatest country on earth from every other political systems.

For sheer effrontery, for sheer hypocrisy, and for sheer gall, Raskin might not quite yet be in the big leagues with low-lifes like Schiff and Pelosi yet — whose dishonesty inspires nothing but revulsion and contempt in decent Americans.

But he’s trying.

