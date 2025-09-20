Democrat Doxes, Harasses Students and Teachers Attempting to Honor Charlie Kirk with a New TPUSA Chapter

An adult in Texas infiltrated a high school group chat, then used her large private Facebook group to rally others to intimidate teachers and students starting a new Turning Point USA chapter.

A woman in a school district-based Facebook group shared content from a separate group chat she allegedly infiltrated between students and organizers trying to start a local high school Turning Point chapter.

Screenshots from her group show the woman encouraging other members to contact the teachers sponsoring the club and intimidate them into backing down, a post from the Harris County Moms for Liberty group revealed.

The Facebook group, named “Be The Change SBISD,” had over 700 members involved on the subject of the Spring Branch Independent School District (SBISD) in Houston, Texas.

“Please, please send a letter with your own words to these two teachers, encourage them to focus on their careers, their students, and actual education,” a user named Nathalie Herpin posted to the group.

“Remind them that they have students who are girls, who are black, who are Muslim, who are LGBTQ+, who have been raped, who have been abused, who have lost loved ones to gun violence – and those students would be irreparably harmed by their teachers support of an organization that has historically supported hate and division, and it risks bringing violence to the school.”

Stratford HS TEENS forming a TPUSA Club America were DOXXED by ADULTS sharing students’ internal GroupMe content in a “BE THE CHANGE” private FB group, urging 730 members, operating in secrecy, to also intimidate teacher sponsors. REPREHENSIBLE. These are KIDS! @KenPaxtonTX pic.twitter.com/8hlRzwrBku — Moms for Liberty-Harris County Texas (@M4LHarris) September 18, 2025

Herpin is the vice president of the Spring Branch Democrats Club.

In her message, Herpin also repeated the false claims that Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10 was motivated by right-wing rhetoric.

“Given the famous founder having recently been murdered by an individual motivated by interpersonal rivalry (Nick Fuentes or Charlie Kirk being the better far-right activist), it is very risky for students to bring that kind of potentially inflammatory rivalry into school halls, especially with the rate of school shootings in the United States,” she wrote.

The 22-year-old accused of murdering Kirk is apparently in a relationship with a transgender individual and was revealed to frequent gay furry porn websites.

Herpin did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced his office is reviewing the messages.

“These are sick individuals,” Paxton said in an X post. “My office will review these messages for any violations of the law. The radical leftist culture of suppression must be totally defeated. We are not backing down, and we will not be silenced.”

These are sick individuals. My office will review these messages for any violations of the law. The radical leftist culture of suppression must be totally defeated. We are not backing down, and we will not be silenced. https://t.co/j9OMYP544a — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 19, 2025

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet issued a statement on X Thursday, writing that, “Some grown adults in Texas decided to respond to the assassination of Charlie by infiltrating group chats of kids who were moved to start new Turning Point chapters, doxxing them, and threatening any teacher who dared to sponsor a new chapter.”

“Truly disgraceful,” Kolvet said. “Worth finding out if any laws were broken.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.

