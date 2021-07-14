Path 27
Commentary

Democrat Evading Election Integrity Bill Vote Posts Cringworthy Photo of 'Fist Meal as a Fugitive'

C. Douglas Golden July 14, 2021 at 10:05am
There’s something strangely pathetic when members of a party’s state-level legislative conference leave home in order to evade a vote on a piece of legislation they can’t defeat.

This is true whatever party it is. When Wisconsin state Democrats pulled the stunt back in 2011 to avoid a vote on limiting the power of unions, it simply drew attention to the fact they didn’t have the electoral numbers to prevent it any other way.

The same thing was true in 2019 when Oregon’s Republicans “fled their state with little more than spare underwear and their passports,” per The New York Times‘ semi-mocking coverage of the stunt.

The Times called it right that time. Not surprisingly, you don’t see the same tone used when The Times refers to Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives high-tailing it out of the state.

Even though they used the same I’m-taking-my-ball-and-going-out-of-town tactics to stall a GOP election integrity bill — decamping to Washington, D.C., in order to deny Republicans a quorum in their state’s lower house — the Democrats are being treated as conquering heroes by the establishment media.

Ted Cruz Exposes Runaway Texas Dems Over Their Blatant Hypocrisy

If you needed a reminder just how pitiful this all was, however, allow Houston-area Democratic state Rep. Gene Wu to provide it.

On Tuesday, having fled the Lone Star State with his comrades, Wu tweeted a picture of a Caesar salad along with a Coca-Cola Zero. “My fist [sic] meal as a fugitive,” he wrote. “Delicious.”

Wu’s “fugitive” status has to do with the fact that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has promised that the Democrats who fled the state will be arrested when they return and forced to carry out their elected duties and vote on the legislation.

That’s not exactly Dr. Richard Kimble stuff there, particularly since the “fugitive” Texas Democrats escaped their state aboard a party bus that took them to a private jet.

Imagine being so clueless you self-mythologize over your own escape from the state in the lap of luxury, a private plane no less, all to avoid passage of a bill that will help Texas prevent election fraud.

In a second tweet, Wu assumed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is actually guilty of a crime.

While Paxton is the subject of an investigation by the FBI involving claims he illegally helped a donor, according to The Associated Press, Paxton hasn’t even been charged with anything, much less convicted.

Apparently, state politicians can dispense with such formalities as constitutionally guaranteed due process of law and the presumption of innocence.

“Now I have an idea what AG Ken Paxton must feel like every day … it’s not bad,” Wu wrote. “No wonder he keeps committing more crimes.”

Maybe Wu just doesn’t put too much thought into his Twitter posts. Misspelling “first” as “fist” certainly gives that impression. Maybe he just didn’t realize or care how ridiculous this sounded.

And that’s what conservative Twitter is there for.

If you wanted a more serious take on this, the Manhattan Institute’s Brian Reidl pointed out the absurdity of Texas’ “fugitive” Democrats treating themselves as if they were civil rights icons for blocking the election integrity legislation.

Maricopa County Voter Indicted for Allegedly Casting a Ballot in Her Dead Mother's Name in 2020 Election

“The ‘look at me!’ narcissism and bravery-on-the-cheap is so cringeworthy,” Reidl wrote in a Twitter post. “You are elected officials ditching the state and refusing to go to work. That is all. Stop acting like you are civil rights activists courageously marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Grow up.”

Wu is hardly alone in this publicity and fundraising grift, although he’s the worst thus far by a relatively sizable margin.

Consider this tweet he published after arriving in the nation’s capital.

I bet George Clooney could have walked right by and nobody would have noticed until Amal asked Wu for an autograph.

And in case you’ve forgotten what this is all about, allow Wu to remind you:

One would hope the backlash against Wu’s tweets must have taught his cohort something.

Surely the rest of the Democratic delegation from the Texas House has a bit more self-awareness now and realizes not to engage in this kind of tone-deaf puffery.

Or not.

Pathetic is really the only word for it.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




