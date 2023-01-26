Democrat Governor to Bus Illegal Immigrants Out of State - Calls It 'Humane'

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs of Arizona, freshly inaugurated after what we are assured was a completely flawless and totally legitimate November election, appears to be far more interested in virtue signaling her willingness to support the crush of illegal immigrants heading into the border state than she is in actually providing them with shelter and provisions.

Hobbs, who ran a tone-deaf campaign on illegal immigration as contrasted to Republican Kari Lake’s vow to declare the flow of illegal immigrants into the state to be an “invasion,” appears to be continuing her Republican predecessor’s program busing migrants out-of-state.

Her justification?

She’s dumping busloads of illegal immigrants on the doorstep of other states in a more “humane” way than former Gov. Doug Ducey.

So, not only is Hobbs simply transferring a problem that she ought to confront as governor of her own border state to states that have arguably significantly less control over the flow of illegal migrants into the United States. She’s also actually expanding it to include charter air travel, The Arizona Republic reported Friday.

And she’s adopting the language of a compassionate pest exterminator to do it.

Hey, that’s Democrats for ya, amirite?

“We just wanted to make sure that we were addressing this issue and, as I talked about many times in the campaign, in a way that was the best use of taxpayer resources and something that wasn’t a political stunt,” Hobbs told The Arizona Republic on Tuesday.

The report noted that Hobbs had “criticized the program under her Republican predecessor.”

Actually, Katie Hobbs, the political stunt was pretending like you cared about illegal immigrants while denouncing Lake’s plan to actually do something about the illegal, exploitative, wildly inhumane human trafficking trade that runs across our unsettlingly porous southern border.

Of course, Hobbs’ actions simply serve to underscore just what a crippling problem illegal border crossings are not only to her state, but to the migrants who cross into the U.S., often with the aid of criminal coyotes. As living, breathing, human beings, those illegal aliens require shelter and resources.

Hobbs told the Republic that she’s “interested in focusing on the humanitarian aspects of this and just putting people on a bus as a political stunt and sending them to Martha’s Vineyard or wherever they went is not providing any help or any solution to the actual issue.”

This was a reference to Texas Gov. Greg Abbot and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis busing and flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts, New York City, and Washington, D.C., to make a point about the humanitarian crisis at the border.

Yet Hobbs’ insistence that she actually cares about the migrants simply because she’s calling it “humane” to bus them out of the state doesn’t do her any favors.

It was only a “political stunt” for Abbot and DeSantis to bus migrants into locales governed by bleeding-heart, pro-illegal immigration politicians because these liberal leaders ignore the real, human cost of our dangerous open-border policies.

We can rest easy that she’s not sending them to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence or into affluent, wealthy liberal enclaves just for the sake of drawing headlines.

This still doesn’t change the fact that they’re still going somewhere.

It doesn’t matter if migrants are bused into Manhattan, Martha’s Vineyard, or the D.C. Beltway, they’re going somewhere and it is likely somewhere with its own population and set of problems to grapple.

Hobbs is clearly assuming they’ll be more willing to help her cope with hers since she’s a “humane” Democrat and not a big, mean Republican who draws attention to the fact that busloads upon busloads of migrants must be placed somewhere in the U.S. interior every day.

That is, if we continue to assume that we can address this crisis while continuing to allow the open borders apparatus that is empowering criminals and destroying U.S. communities.

