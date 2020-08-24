A week after Republicans with personal axes to grind voiced their support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, a black Democrat from Georgia will make the case that President Donald Trump’s leadership is necessary for the good of the nation.

Last week, Republicans such as former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who sought the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, and Cindy McCain, widow of the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, criticized Trump.

Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones will present a different viewpoint Monday, WAGA-TV reported.

“The party I’m in isn’t doing a doggone thing against it,” he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And President Trump is about results. He just wants to get the job done.”

And for those who dislike what Trump had said or done, Jones called the president “an equal opportunity offender.”

“Donald J. Trump is a man’s man. He’s strong. When he tells you he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it,” Jones said. “And he’s a nationalist. He’s going to put his country first.”

Jones expressed his support for Trump on Twitter:

On Monday, I look forward to addressing the Republican National Convention. This President – through all of the good he has done – has united our country. Now, it’s time for our country – on both sides of the aisle – to unite behind him. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) August 23, 2020

“This President – through all of the good he has done – has united our country,” he wrote. “Now, it’s time for our country – on both sides of the aisle – to unite behind him.”

Amid condemnation from liberals, Jones announced his support for Trump in April.

“I intend to help the Democrat Party get rid of its bigotry against black people that are independent and conservative. I endorsed the white guy (Donald J. Trump) that let blacks out of jail, and they endorsed the white guy (Joe Biden) that put blacks in jail,” Jones said, according to WAGA.

“Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation. Someone else can occupy that suite.”

Jones has said his support for Trump is based on performance.

“President Trump’s performance in office has delivered more genuine economic prosperity and social progress to Black Americans than any of his predecessors, Obama included,” Jones wrote in a July Op-Ed for Fox News.

“The results have convinced many more Black people who are ‘supposed to’ vote for Joe Biden to come over to the MAGA movement,” he added.

“I support Donald Trump because he is objectively better at lifting Black people — and all people — out of poverty and into prosperity and upward mobility than any big-government Democrat has any hope of being.”

Focusing on the needs of working-class America is something Democrats failed to do last week, columnist Marc A. Thiessen wrote in an Op-Ed in The Washington Post.

“There was virtually no effort to win back the working-class voters who voted twice for Barack Obama but defected to Trump in 2016,” he wrote.

“If you were a working-class Obama-Trump voter watching this week’s convention, you heard a lot about gun violence, racial justice and climate change, but not much directed at you. The message you heard was: Democrats are not interested in your support,” Thiessen continued.

“Trump now has the opportunity to do what Biden did not: use his convention next week to reach beyond his base and make a pitch to the 10 to 15 percent of voters who have said they approve of his economic policies but don’t approve of him. It is in their economic self-interest to give him a second term.”

