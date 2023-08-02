Democrat Lawmakers Are Attempting to Halt Taylor Swift's Sold Out Shows

Pop star Taylor Swift has found herself in an unusual and uncomfortable position, as she faces the wrath of Democrat lawmakers who are pressuring her to give up tens of thousands in income to prove her loyalty to the extreme left-wing agenda.

The “Lavender Haze” singer, who has had a lot of troubles lately, has set out on her new “The Eras” tour, but lawmakers in Los Angeles are demanding that she cancel the shows in the area and forfeit all the income that would go with them.

California Democrat lawmakers have sent a letter to the pop singer demanding that she cancel or postpone her L.A. concerts so that Swift can prove her loyalty to the left-wing union movement.

As it happens, hotel workers in L.A. are on strike and Democrats think that Swift should stand in solidarity with the workers.

Swift is preparing to launch a series of six sold-out appearances at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium for the tour, but the lawmakers want her to cancel them.

“Hotel workers are fighting for their lives. They are fighting for a living wage. They have gone on strike. Now, they are asking for your support,” wrote Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and dozens of state and local politicians, according to The Associated Press. “Stand with hotel workers and postpone your concerts.”

Others lawmakers who signed the letter include several city mayors, Assembly Majority Leader Issac Bryan, and Democrat state senators Dave Min and Maria Elena Durazo.

The lawmakers’ letter went on to claim that housekeepers and other hotel workers don’t make enough money to live in L.A. and they are striking for higher wages.

Unite Here Local 11, which represents some 30,000 hotel workers, is seeking a raise in wages in 60 hotels, including those owned and operated by Marriott and Hilton.

If Swift had any sense, she would reply to this threatening letter and tell the Democrats to stop pushing the policies that make it too expensive for average people to live in California, but she probably won’t do that.

Swift’s The Eras tour is expected to raise a billion dollars in sales, and at least $590 million in the U.S., according to CNBC.

Tickets for Swift’s concerts range from $49 to $499 for the top VIP package, Axios reported,

But it seems highly unlikely that Swift will forego tens of thousands of dollars by canceling her L.A. concerts.

Of course, you can’t fault the leftist Democrats from voicing in their demands. After all, Swift has been a reliable and extreme left-winger and has stepped up to support nearly every far-left cause and candidate to come down the pike in recent years.

In 2020, for instance, she jumped in with both feet to support Joe Biden for president. Swift came out to endorse Biden and Harris in Oct. 2020, and did fundraisers as well as campaign events, NBC reported at the time.

She has also come out in strong favor of the radical transgender agenda, and early this year proudly included a transgender actor in one of her music videos, CBS reported in Jan.

In June, she interrupted a concert to tell fans that they need to celebrate Gay Pride Month.

During the concert, Swift said, “I’m looking out tonight, and I’m seeing so many incredible, just individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space for you.”

Will Taylor Swift sacrifice her bottom line for the leftist cause? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 20% (46 Votes) No: 80% (183 Votes)

She went on to add, “one of the things that makes me feel so prideful. Being with you during ‘pride month,’ getting to sing the words to ‘You Need to Calm Down,'” she said from the stage.

“Where there are lyrics like ‘can’t you just not step on his gown’ or ‘shade never made anybody less gay’ and you guys are screaming those lyrics,” she gushed.

But, as much as Taylor Swift is dedicated to leftism, she seems dedicated to her bank account even more. Like most of these ultra-rich leftists, Swift is all about talking the game. But actually sacrifice for the cause is often the last thing they are interested in. It certainly seems unlikely that she will dump her concerts in L.A. just to support these Democrats and their union agenda.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.