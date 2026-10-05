Investigators working on the Philadelphia “house of horrors” case weren’t exactly short on evidence when they discovered the scene. Perhaps one of the most ghastly finds they made was of a lengthy diary.

Raymond “RC” Horsch, a pornographer who died last year at 82, wrote a 2023 manifesto that mocked religious people, called the human species a cancer on the planet, and devoted a chapter to ending racism, the New York Post reported.

Police and the FBI are now tying him to at least seven missing women. He has not been convicted of anything. The case against him includes disturbing evidence in the form of recordings and writings.

In “Worldview: A User’s Guide to the Human Brain,” Horsch called humans an insignificant life form, no more impressive than dogs or cockroaches, and fretted over pollution, carbon, melting ice, and plastic in the oceans.

“The key to the success of any society is diversity in all things,” he wrote, listing thought, custom, race, ethnicity, and gender. He called any mention of race racist by definition. On a now-defunct site he likened his work to the “pro-sex feminist movement” and called himself a “caring predator” and a critic of modern culture.

Investigators say, he spent decades filming addicted women in Kensington. Climate doom, diversity slogans, and a self-applied feminist label sat in the same stack of notes as snuff-style recordings and a book whose narrator says, “I am a murderer.”

🚨🚨🚨Amazon and Goodreads have removed Raymond “RC” Horsch’s book about an “empathetic serial killer” from their stores. Horsch, who died last year, was the owner of a Philadelphia home where police have found evidence of a possible serial killer and potential “snuff” videos linked to more than a half-dozen missing women. In his book, he wrote about disposing of a murdered woman’s remains using boiling chemicals. h/t colleague Kimberly Ruiz @AlexisMcAdamsTV — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) September 18, 2026

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The investigation opened after his son, Eugene Horsch, 44, was stopped in June. A woman with Eugene produced identification belonging to a missing woman who was not her.

Agents later searched their house on West Chew Avenue. Authorities said they found more than a million pieces of graphic digital evidence, chemical equipment, and weapons.

Recordings document severe abuse of missing women, including Nicole Fusaro, who disappeared in 2018. Urns and containers were recovered. No remains have been positively identified.

Philadelphia’s serial killer investigation just got darker. Police found over a million pieces of digital evidence — including possible “snuff” videos — inside the home of a dead pornographer linked to seven missing women. A forensic psychologist now warns the sadistic footage may have been distributed to underground networks for profit. Raymond “RC” Horsch, an 82-year-old convicted meth producer who wrote violently explicit books, died last year. But when his son Eugene was arrested on firearms and forgery charges, investigators uncovered a horror scene at their Olney neighborhood home: videos believed to show multiple missing women, a drum of chemicals hooked up to the water system, and a staggering digital archive police have barely begun to process. As of Friday, investigators had reviewed less than a third of the evidence — and had already identified four missing women in the images. No homicide charges have been filed yet. Excavation crews have been seen searching under the home and in the sewers. — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) September 19, 2026

The Post named five women with ties to the case: Gabrielle Amarando, missing since 2012; Maribel Fresses and Nicole Fusaro, missing since 2018; Horsch’s ex-wife Amy McHale, missing since 2016; and Blair Tonzelli, missing since 2023. A 2014 Kensington gallery show of his photos prompted a City Paper reviewer to ask whether the exhibit was a catalog of victims.

The images included bound and injured women and addicts.

Horsch had a record before any of this. He was convicted in the 1970s in a counterfeiting case, jumped bail on a meth-lab charge, and was picked up in New Zealand in 1984 living under the stolen name of a Stanford physicist, Stanley Stokowski. The real Stokowski told the Post he wants nothing to do with the name. Horsch also used that identity online to praise his own work.

Whether the cruelty started in the politics or the politics were a costume for the cruelty is not a question a manifesto can settle. Any person who writes that humanity is a cancer, that difference must be celebrated, and that he is an empathetic predator is not compartmentalizing.

He is rather using the language of a radical moment to narrate what he already is. Look at the militant edge of the same culture and the pattern is familiar, for example Antifa street cells, the violent fringe that attached itself to Black Lives Matter, shows that politics and personal wreckage travel together.

Plenty of conservatives and Christians are badly flawed. The failures are usually fenced. A drinking problem, a bad marriage, a cruel tongue.

They are not, as a rule, a package of sadism, exploitation of addicted women, fake identities, and a treatise on why the planet would be better off without people. So-called conservatives and Christians who believe such things and act in such ways are contained to the fringes. Those ideas are treated as abhorrent, whether they come from people calling themselves conservative or not.

That containment is the difference.

Horsch’s writing does not show ideas contained to the fringe by the left, but rather, many that are sadly popular.

It is disturbing to think about how galleries hung his “art”, how a magazine interviewed the “caring predator.”

Even worse Horsch’s manifesto sat on bookseller sites until the Post went looking. The same vocabulary that excuses a riot or a lie about biology made a house full of recordings look, for years, like art. The women named in the case did not get the benefit of that vocabulary. Investigators are still trying to find out what happened to them.

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