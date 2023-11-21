Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida has left the Congressional Progressive Caucus because of a schism within the faction over support for Israel, The Intercept reported Monday.

Frankel was among the 22 House Democrats who voted with House Republicans on Nov. 7 to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for her anti-Israel rhetoric.

The resolution chastised the Palestinian-American lawmaker for “calling for the destruction of the state of Israel and dangerously promoting false narratives regarding a brutal, large-scale terrorist attack against civilian targets” in Israel.

Following the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas terrorists based in Gaza, Frankel, who is Jewish, joined fellow members of the House in a vigil commemorating the victims and expressed her “unwavering support for Israel.”

Last night, I joined fellow Members of Congress for a vigil on the Capitol steps, mourning the lives lost and united in our unwavering support for Israel. pic.twitter.com/qyyFsMzAG1 — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) October 13, 2023

Frankel’s stance has pitted her against fellow Democratic Reps. Tlaib, Cori Bush of Missouri, André Carson of Indiana, Summer Lee of Pennsylvania and Delia Ramirez of Illinois, all of whom co-sponsored a resolution urging the Biden administration to work towards a cease-fire in Israel’s war against Hamas.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus generally refrains from adopting positions on the Israel-Palestinian conflict because of split views over the issue, The Intercept reported.

However, tensions within the caucus have been simmering long enough to a point that made Frankel’s departure unsurprising.

The outlet quoted a source as saying the congresswoman, who had been a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus since 2016, had been considering leaving the group for weeks.

Rep. Lois Frankel has left the Progressive Caucus, her office confirmed to @Axios A source said she left due to some CPC members’ approaches to the Israel-Hamas war. Confirming @theintercept https://t.co/INXvpkFCBT — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 21, 2023

The “Issues” section on Frankel’s website calls Israel “the United States’ closest and most important ally in an increasingly unstable region.”

“The bond between our two countries is rooted in our shared national interest as well as our shared values of democracy, rule of law, and the protection of basic human rights,” it says.

Frankel has been a strong backer of Israel during her political career, The Intercept reported.

The congresswoman notably supported former President Donald Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Israel’s capital.

Frankel also was an opponent of former President Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear deal, which Trump withdrew the U.S. from unilaterally, citing the deal’s ineffectiveness in getting Iran to comply with its commitments.

“The President’s announcement today is consistent with current U.S. law and reaffirms what we already know: Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people and the State of Israel,” she said in a statement on Dec. 6, 2017.

“The U.S. must recommit to our long-standing goal of a negotiated solution that leads to two states for two people,” Frankel said.

“Only direct negotiations between the parties will allow Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace, security and mutual recognition,” she added.

Founded in 1991, the Congressional Progressive Caucus includes more than 100 members of Congress, including one senator — Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The caucus is known for its support of left-wing policies such as providing citizenship to illegal immigrants, implementing universal health care and pushing “climate justice.”

It also says it is “committed to dismantling racist, misogynist, xenophobic, and ableist institutions and systems.”

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jaypal of Washington State chairs the caucus, with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota as the deputy chairwoman.

