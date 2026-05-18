Democrat Max Morley Drops Out of Primary After Admitting to Mail Theft

A Democrat dropped out of his primary race after he was caught on video taking campaign literature from a potential voter’s mailbox, WDRB reported Wednesday.

Democratic Kentucky State Rep. Candidate Max Morley is former public school teacher who “worked on several high-profile political races” and was previously elected to the Kentucky Education Association teacher’s union board, according to a December campaign press release. Morley can be seen removing an opponent’s campaign material from homeowner Doronda Sutherland’s mailbox in security footage posted to Facebook.

Morley and Sutherland did not respond to requests for comment.

“Our [LMPD] Sixth Division has taken a report, and their investigation is ongoing,” the Louisville Metro Police Department told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Max Morley was running to challenge Democratic Kentucky State Rep. Daniel Grossberg before the former candidate admitted to stealing the mail, according to WDRB.

Grossberg faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations that prompted an ethics investigation, the removal of his committee assignments, and Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s request for his resignation, Kentucky Public Media reported Friday.

Grossberg denied those allegations, instead “blaming his autism” for the interactions and accusing party officials of antisemitism, according to Kentucky Public Media.

Louisville Democratic Party Vice Chair Rosalind Welch said she was “disturbed” by the footage of Morley, and called it an example of “voter suppression at its finest,” WHAS11 reported Tuesday.

“District 30 deserves a Representative they can trust and believe in. After much reflection, I have decided to end my campaign for State Representative,” Morley announced in a May 13 Instagram post.

“Campaigns can be demanding and deeply personal, and along the way I lost sight of what mattered most: serving our community with the focus, judgement, and integrity it deserves,” Morley said.

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