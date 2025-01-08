Share
Tyrin Truong denied any wrongdoing, saying he had become a "target" for "shaking up things and exposing truths."
Democrat Mayor Arrested On Drug-Trafficking and Prostitution Charges

 By Samuel Short  January 8, 2025 at 2:56pm
A Democrat official in Louisiana could be facing jail time for alleged involvement in a drug trafficking operation.

The Washington Times reported Tuesday that 25-year-old Democrat Mayor Tyrin Truong of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was arrested for his connections to drug trafficking and soliciting prostitutes.

Seven suspects were arrested in total, accused of distributing drugs like THC, opioids, marijuana, and ecstasy via social media, according to police.

The money from the sales allegedly went toward buying firearms used in other crimes.

Truong himself was not charged with distributing drugs, but was charged with solicitation of prostitutes and unauthorized use of another person’s vehicle.

District Attorney Collin Sims alleged Truong paid a prostitute with public money during a conference for mayors in Atlanta, saying he also bought drugs.

All of the accused are from Bogalusa.

Needless to say, this is both comical and sad.

The Democrat electorate cannot seem to keep its nose clean.

Are you surprised that the accused mayor is a Democrat?

The reader may remember former Tallahassee Democrat Mayor and one-time Florida Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who in 2020 was reportedly found inebriated in a South Beach hotel where police suspected methamphetamine was present, according to a report by the Tampa Bay Times.

Gillum was 40 at the time. Many would attribute Truong’s reckless behavior to his age, as he was elected at 23 in 2022, the youngest mayor in the city’s history.

That said, he is still a public official.

Aside from the sexual impropriety of his alleged behavior, Sims’ allegations look even worse considering they involve the use of public money. We hold those who live off our tax dollars to an incredibly high standard.

Moreover, his actions were apparently not a one-off mistake, but allegedly part of an operation Louisiana State Police said they had been investigating since April.

Six other people were involved, with charges including distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance.

Sims indicated there’s still work to be done in the matter. “We are going to continue to invest time and resources into helping the citizens of Bogalusa. We are not finished,” he said.

Truong is reportedly out on bail, telling his followers, “Joy comes in the morning!” on his official Facebook page.

On his personal page, he posted a longer message quoting Psalm 27 and appearing to deny allegations of his involvement.  “If you think I ran a drug operation (and all those other accusations), you’re sadly mistaken. Those who know me, KNOW me and I’ll let God and my attorney handle the rest!” Truong wrote.

Whatever the case, this isn’t a great look for his party.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




