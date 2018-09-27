Democrat Operative Reveals Motive for Anti-Kavanaugh Conspiracy

As senators prepare to decide whether Judge Brett Kavanaugh deserves a position on the Supreme Court amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations, Republicans are describing the backlash against the nominee as a politically motivated attack.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly called the stalled confirmation process a “con job” orchestrated by partisan opponents.

Now, a former aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is publicizing a quote from a prominent Democrat in a recent New York Times article to help make the GOP’s case.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Josh Holmes excerpted a passage containing the comments by Brian Fallon, who served as an adviser to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

I guess it's all out in the open now. pic.twitter.com/FRSk76rgCY — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) September 25, 2018

“Saving the Supreme Court from Trump’s clutches has always involved a very complicated two-step: First, block Kavanaugh, then fight like hell to win back the Senate,” Fallon said, according to The Times.

As The Western Journal previously reported, Democrats on the the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary went on the offensive against the nomination process earlier this month, prior to the allegations that surfaced days before a Judiciary Committee vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation had initially been scheduled.

As The Times article explained, Fallon is one of the driving forces behind Demand Justice, which is a political organization dedicated to opposing conservative nominees to the nation’s courts.

Fallon explained that Democrats would be “halfway there” if Kavanaugh were forced to withdraw his nomination.

“If Democrats are able to win back the Senate, we’d have a path to blocking Trump from picking up any of the archconservatives on his shortlist,” he said.

For Holmes and many who added their thoughts to his tweet, Fallon’s statement sounds like an admission that Democrats are determined to block any judge Trump nominates for a Supreme Court vacancy.

“I guess it’s all out in the open now,” Holmes wrote in his tweet.

He followed that tweet with another on the topic, this time referencing a report by Axios’ Mike Allen.

For anyone suffering under the delusion that Dem groups are seeking truth and justice instead of blockade at all costs on SCOTUS, they helpfully disabused readers of @mikeallen's this morning: "Website coming soon!" pic.twitter.com/q691GsykLR — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) September 26, 2018

“P.S. Republicans show no sign of ditching Kavanaugh, but Dem strategists are already looking ahead to a replacement pick — perhaps Judge Amy Coney Barrett of Chicago, a Catholic conservative who would delight the GOP base,” Allen wrote.

As evidence of this trend, he pointed to Fallon’s Demand Justice, which bought the domain StopConeyBarrett.com. As of Thursday morning, the homepage still stated that the website is “coming soon.”

Holmes wrote that the news should come as a revelation for “anyone suffering under the delusion that Dem groups are seeking truth and justice instead of blockade at all costs on SCOTUS.”

