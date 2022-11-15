The power given to every American voter was displayed in New Hampshire on Monday with a recount showing the candidate who trailed on Election Day winning her state House seat by one vote.

Before Monday’s recount, Republican Larry Gagne led Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes. The recount gave the race to Mosley, 1,799 to 1,798, according to Newsweek.

“I will say strongly that this race clearly affirms that each-and-every vote does count and that our obligation to vote is foundational for our democracy,” Mosley said.

Wow! Democrats erased a 23-vote deficit in a recount to win this NH House seat by ONE vote. They need to do the same in 3 more seats to win a majority. Tracking here: https://t.co/0dImM9MgBx https://t.co/p8xIC9VRqc — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) November 14, 2022

Gagne had a different perspective.

“It’s very unusual, especially in Manchester with the machines we have to make up 24 votes, we were winning by 23. I don’t know what happened,” he said, according to ManchesterInkLink.

Gagne indicated he was not inclined to take the issue to the state’s Ballot Law Commission, according to the Manchester Union-Leader.

“It’s God’s will, that’s my current thinking,” Gagne said during a brief interview.

🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳Never think your vote doesn’t count — 🌊✝️💙🇺🇸 (@momsresistnow) November 15, 2022

Will Infantine, a Republican who won the other state House seat from Hillsborough 16, said he thought the appeal should be made, noting that both Republican candidates lost the same number of votes in the recount.

“Clearly, there’s something wrong here. We just don’t magically both lose 22 votes like that,” Infantine said.

Rep. Will Infantine, R-Manchester, said appeal will be made to Ballot Law Commission over Manchester Ward 6 seat flipping from Republican-to-Democratic victory after recount Monday. “There’s got to have been a mistake made in the count.” #nhpolitics — Kevin Landrigan (@KlandriganUL) November 15, 2022



Mosely said she was “truly overwhelmed by the result of the recount. A swing of more than nine votes is rare in New Hampshire so this result is historic! I am also very grateful for the voters who have shown their faith in me, as a first-time candidate, to represent them,” according to Newsweek.

She praised Gagne for how he handled the sudden reversal in his fortunes.

“Directly following the recount, Mr. Gagne did approach me, and we shook hands as he congratulated me. He did tell me that he would not be requesting a challenge to the outcome,” Mosley said.

“He was very gracious. We have always had a cordial relationship over many years, and I appreciate his service to our community,” she said.

“I would expect that the Republican Party will challenge the outcome, even though Mr. Gagne indicated that he would not. If a challenge is filed, it will be heard by the Election Commission on November 28th,” she said.

