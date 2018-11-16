SECTIONS
New Jersey Governor Blames ‘Lousy’ Forecasts for Snowstorm Chaos

Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy speaks onstage during the Grand Re-Opening of Asbury Lanes at Asbury Lanes on June 18, 2018.Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iStarGovernor of New Jersey Phil Murphy speaks onstage during the Grand Re-Opening of Asbury Lanes at Asbury Lanes on June 18, 2018. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iStar)

By Michael Bastasch
at 10:58am
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy blamed “lousy” weather forecasts in response to criticisms of his administration’s handling of the chaos that ensued during Thursday’s sleet and snow.

“It came much stronger and hit us harder than any organization had forecast, and that is a fact,” Murphy said during a media conference Friday morning.

Murphy did say his administration “could have done better,” but seemed to lay most of the blame on weather forecasters. New Jersey and New York City got more snow than expected, but for days, weather forecasts projected plenty of snow covering the region.

“Part of it is the forecasts were lousy and I’m not going to let the forecasters off the hook,” the Democratic governor said. “This whole region got crushed.”

The northeastern U.S. got its first taste of wintry weather Thursday as heavier-than-expected snowfall ground traffic to a halt in the greater New York City area. Thousands lost power, buses were delayed and, by the evening, authorities had responded to more than 500 car accidents.

New Jersey transportation officials began salting roads early Thursday, but were prevented from plowing them by commuters leaving work early, Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said at the news conference, who apologized to commuters for the delays.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also claimed state officials were caught off guard by the snowstorm.

“I think the snowfall was higher in Jersey and New York City than they were anticipating and I think it came down faster,” the Democrat said, according to the North Jersey Record.

Meteorologists fired back at Murphy’s comments. NBC News broadcast meteorologist Bill Karins said state officials “should have been prepared anyways” for snowfall.

News 12 meteorologist Mike Rizzo called Murphy’s blaming of weather forecasters “a very strawman argument.”

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also faced criticism for chaos in the streets as the snow came down Thursday, including from Democrats and liberal pundits.

