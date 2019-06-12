Democrat Reads Letter Calling Trump Supporters ‘Racist’ and ‘Dumb’ on House Floor

Lawmakers clashed on the House floor on Tuesday after a Democrat congresswoman read a letter from one of her constituents that called supporters of President Donald Trump “racist” and “dumb.”

The heated exchange came as Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio read the part of the letter that criticized not only Trump but his supporters.

“Many who support the president’s administration are either racists, steeped in religious beliefs, ignorant, or as my mother used to say, just plain dumb,” Fudge read.

The letter from the constituent also said, “I can safely assume, the United States is no longer a democracy.”

“In two years,” Fudge read, “[Trump] has turned the tide and the nation is spiraling downhill quickly.”

The letter also called Republicans a “Trump cult.”

During today’s Special Morning Hour, I shared a letter from an OH-11 constituent concerning the current administration. Watch the video to view the full floor speech. pic.twitter.com/D3yx7lDECP — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) June 11, 2019

Immediately after the speech, Democrat Rep. Marc Veasey responded, “Remarks and debate may not engage in personalities towards the president, including by repeating remarks made elsewhere that would be improper if spoken in the member’s own words,” according to a C-Span video.

Fudge appeared to be confused and asked Veasey, “What is a personality?”

Rep. Larry Bucshon, also a Republican, jumped in and said, “Are we in order here, or what are we doing?”

Fudge then snapped at the congressman from Indiana, saying she was “talking with the speaker.”

Bucshon fired back, “No, you’re out of order.” It was then that Veasey said, “The House will be in order” and slammed the gavel.

Bucshon and Fudge briefly continued the exchange with Bucshon telling her again, “You’re out of order.” Fudge had the last words, telling Bucshon, “And so are you.”

Veasey slammed the gavel once more, called the House to order and said, “The chair recognizes the gentleman from Indiana, Mr. Bucshon.”

