Democrat Rep. Names Some of the Biggest Mistakes His Party Made: Kamala May Not Like What He Has to Say

As the dust settles following President Donald Trump’s commanding win over Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic finger-pointing has begun in earnest.

Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York torched his party for pandering to the far-left by cheerleading for transgenderism, enabling mass illegal immigration and emboldening crime.

As a reminder, Harris supported transgenderism, failed to secure the border and was lax on crime — not exactly a surprise as the Democrats go further and further to the left.

“We all need to take a deep breath and wake up,” Suozzi told The New York Times on Wednesday. “The Democrats have to stop pandering to the far left.”

“I don’t want to discriminate against anybody, but I don’t think biological boys should be playing in girls’ sports. Democrats aren’t saying that, and they should be,” he flatly and correctly stated.

Given that the entire Harris campaign was basically built around leftist extremism, the single-term vice president probably isn’t thrilled with what her own Democratic peers are saying.

Remember the man who won an Olympic gold medal in women’s boxing? His medical reports show he has XY chromosomes, male testosterone levels, testicles, & a micropenis. But that never mattered—they believe that words & feelings make you woman, not biology.https://t.co/Ip8KLvEt6S — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 4, 2024

Suozzi, who barely held onto his seat on Tuesday, believes the Democrats who won down-ballot races did so because they distanced themselves from the party’s extremist positions on immigration and crime.

Did you expect Kamala Harris to lose? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1598 Votes) No: 4% (73 Votes)

In reality, the Democrats who won these race did so mainly because many candidates ran unopposed in the reliably-blue cesspool of New York.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent who caucuses with Democrats, offered far harsher criticism.

In a scathing election-autopsy letter released Wednesday, the senator blasted Democrats for abandoning the middle class and pandering to lobbyists and big-money donors.

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” Sanders wrote.

“First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right,” he said.

As a reminder, Trump not only won the Electoral College, but he also won the popular vote — an uphill battle for any Republican because of the nation’s demographic makeup.

Indeed, Trump outperformed every Republican of the past four decades by turning out historic numbers among Hispanic and black voters.

The Republicans also won control of the Senate and are on the verge of overtaking the House of Representatives, as well, in a categorical rebuke of the left.

🚨FINAL ELECTORIAL MAP TRUMP: 312 HARRIS: 226 TRUMP WINS

The Presidential Election of 2024 is OVER pic.twitter.com/HTJJklqUJ4 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 🇺🇸 (@creation247) November 7, 2024

If you want to see a clearer representation of this absolute Landslide victory, take a look at this map, which shows the winner of each county in the Country. 🔴Trump

🔵Harris pic.twitter.com/loTQsrtxcx — Mr. Anderson (@TrueCrypto28) November 6, 2024

In his letter, Sanders lamented the sad state of the economy under the current administration, saying “60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck.”

The four-term senator also torched Democrats for ignoring public sentiment by continuing to fund endless wars in the Middle East.

“Today, despite strong opposition from a majority of Americans, we continue to spend billions funding the extremist Netanyahu government’s all-out war against the Palestinian people, which has led to the horrific humanitarian disaster of mass malnutrition and the starvation of thousands of children,” Sanders said.

The senator said he fears the Party will not learn any lessons from the latest election trouncing and will instead continue to alienate everyday Americans.

“Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign? Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing?” Sanders asked.

“Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not,” he said.

While Suozzi and Sanders had valid criticisms of the Democratic Party, the fact remains that Harris was a uniquely horrible candidate.

In addition to being inarticulate, lazy and incompetent, she is, simply put, very unlikable. That’s a losing combination for any candidate — let alone a candidate with Harris’ dubious track record.

And there’s simply no amount of media partisanship, frothy “celebrity” endorsements or mass gaslighting that can change that.

Sorry, Suozzi. Your epiphany is a day late and a dollar short.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.