Democrat Says Quiet Part About Trump on Live TV, Walks It Back After He's Called Out

Whatever one may think of former President Donald Trump, there are some undeniable truths about the man that must be acknowledged heading into the 2024 general election.

The man was a genuine political force, the man still wields incredible influence within the GOP, and Democrats are so genuinely scared of him that they want him dead.

And no, that’s not a figurative threat, at least if you take Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman’s word for it.

The suddenly embattled representative appeared on Sunday’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” and promptly showed the world how adept he is at shoving his foot in his mouth on the MSNBC program.

“So every time he talks, he is putting himself into a bigger criminal hole,” Goldman said of Trump. “But that’s not his objective. His objective is purely political at this point.”

Well, sure.

Trump’s objective is to win the 2024 general election, as political of a goal as there is.

But of course, that’s not what Goldman was hinting at.

No, as is typical of most leftists, he thinks Trump is some genuine threat to lives.

“But his rhetoric is really getting dangerous,” Goldman continued. “More and more dangerous.”

He then invoked the Jan. 6 incursion, before he appeared to say the quiet part out very loudly.

“It is just unquestionable at this point that that man cannot see public office again,” Goldman said. “He is not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy.

“And he has to be eliminated.”

Whoa there, cowboy. “Eliminated”?

Could you imagine if this was a Republican using those exact same words about the octogenarian incumbent? The FBI, DOJ CIA, DHS and probably even the WWE would descend down on any GOP lawmaker who would dare suggest Biden needed to be “eliminated.”

But of course, there’s a media double standard when it comes to politics, and it appears Goldman will get out of this pickle with little more than a half-baked apology.

Yesterday on TV, I mistakenly used the wrong word to express the importance for America that Donald Trump doesn’t become President again. While he must be defeated, I certainly wish no harm to him and do not condone political violence. I apologize for the poor choice of words. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) November 20, 2023

“Yesterday on TV, I mistakenly used the wrong word to express the importance for America that Donald Trump doesn’t become President again,” Goldman posted to X on Monday. “While he must be defeated, I certainly wish no harm to him and do not condone political violence.

“I apologize for the poor choice of words.”

And… that will probably be the start and end of it all.

There won’t be any calls to censure, any calls for punishment or any actual consequences, despite a sitting U.S. lawmaker openly discussing a chief political rival needing to be “eliminated.”

A quick X apology will suffice because of course it will and because Goldman is a card-carrying, Trump-hating Democrat.

The fact that Democrats are being this brazen about Trump’s literal (or political, if you want to believe Goldman) demise means two things:

First, it means Democrats are rightly terrified of Trump.

Second, it means things could get a lot hairier for Trump very quickly.

Either way, Americans should buckle up. The road to the 2024 general election is going to be a wild one.

