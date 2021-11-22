Share
Commentary

Democrat Says Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre Is 'Karma' for the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

 By Grant Atkinson  November 22, 2021 at 10:52am
Share

A Sunday Christmas parade turned tragic in Waukesha, Wisconsin, when an SUV plowed into a crowd of people. According to one Illinois Democrat, the tragedy was due to a court decision she did not agree with.

Mary Lemanski, who serves as the social media director for the Democratic Party in DeuPage County, Illinois, mocked the tragedy and connected it to the not-guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Friday.

“It was probably just self-defense,” Lemanski said in a since deleted tweet about the tragedy. She also added the hashtag “#KyleRittenhouse” to make it clear that her disgusting comment was a commentary on Friday’s verdict.

Trending:
Black Man Acquitted on Self-Defense Same Day as Rittenhouse Busts Myth of 'Unjust' Justice System

According to Fox News, that post was just one in a series of deleted tweets about the tragedy. Another tweet sarcastically suggested the suspect “didn’t want to hurt anyone” and simply “came to help people.”

One tweet was still posted as of Monday morning.

If Lemanski is trying to use this horrible event to get some cheap laughs, it is completely reprehensible. If she is actually trying to compare the suspect to Rittenhouse, she utterly failed to the make connection.

Rittenhouse had a legitimate argument that he went to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to defend a business. While he was there, he was attacked multiple times, and he ultimately had to kill two men and wound another in self-defense.

This story was legitimate enough to lead an objective jury to acquit Rittenhouse of all charges. At the very least, they felt the prosecution could not prove without a reasonable doubt that Rittenhouse was guilty of murder instead of acting in self-defense.

On the contrary, there does not seem to be a logical argument that the suspect from Sunday’s tragedy was acting in self-defense. Barring the emergence of new evidence, it seems the suspect is clearly liable for the five deaths and over 40 injuries he caused.

According to NBC News correspondent Tom Winter, Darrell Brooks, 39, was taken into custody as a suspect in the attack.

Related:
Rittenhouse Says What Conservatives Have Been Thinking: I Wasn't on Trial, Self-Defense Was

Brooks is an aspiring rapper with a long criminal record, Heavy.com reported. He past convictions include felony battery and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, and he has open cases regarding felony reckless endangerment, felony bail jumping and felony domestic abuse assessments.

When Twitter users called out Lemanski for comparing an innocent 18-year-old to a convicted criminal who allegedly plowed into a helpless crowd, her arguments became even more outlandish and disturbing.

Do these comments disturb you?

“I’m sad,” she said, according to Fox News. “I’m sad anytime anyone dies. I just believe in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin.”

Other users questioned Lemanski’s faulty logic in suggesting every Wisconsin citizen should be held liable for a decision made by 12 jury members. Even if Lemanski believes it was the wrong decision, it would not make sense to pin that decision on every other citizen of the state.

Sadly, Lemanski failed to recognize this flaw and launched into yet another disgusting accusation.

“The blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens, even the children,” she said.

So there you have it. Since Wisconsin prosecutors were unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Rittenhouse murdered anyone, completely unrelated children in the state have blood on their hands. This is the argument Lemanski is making.

Leftists like Lemanski pretend to care about American lives, but they simultaneously use tragic deaths to push their outlandish narratives. It is a sick game to play, and people who make such disgusting suggestions as Lemanski need to be called out for their insanity.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




loading
'My Source of Strength Is Christ Alone': Humble NFL Coach Praises God After Biggest Win of the Season
Rittenhouse Says What Conservatives Have Been Thinking: I Wasn't on Trial, Self-Defense Was
Democrat Says Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre Is 'Karma' for the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse
Kaepernick Melts Down and Calls Rittenhouse a Terrorist White Supremacist, Says Justice System Needs Abolishing
'Capitol Punishment' Is Coming Thanksgiving Day - The Truth About Jan. 6 Will Be Revealed
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.