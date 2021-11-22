Democrat Says Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre Is 'Karma' for the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

A Sunday Christmas parade turned tragic in Waukesha, Wisconsin, when an SUV plowed into a crowd of people. According to one Illinois Democrat, the tragedy was due to a court decision she did not agree with.

Mary Lemanski, who serves as the social media director for the Democratic Party in DeuPage County, Illinois, mocked the tragedy and connected it to the not-guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Friday.

“It was probably just self-defense,” Lemanski said in a since deleted tweet about the tragedy. She also added the hashtag “#KyleRittenhouse” to make it clear that her disgusting comment was a commentary on Friday’s verdict.

Mary Lemanski, the social media manager for the Democratic Party of DuPage County, Illinois, says the deadly #Waukesha Christmas parade incident is karma. “The blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens, even the children.” pic.twitter.com/3WkzvSJu5J — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

According to Fox News, that post was just one in a series of deleted tweets about the tragedy. Another tweet sarcastically suggested the suspect “didn’t want to hurt anyone” and simply “came to help people.”

One tweet was still posted as of Monday morning.

You reap what you sow. It’s sad people died, but when you open the door to vigilante justice, everyone seems threatening. — Mary Lemanski (@MaryLemanski) November 22, 2021

If Lemanski is trying to use this horrible event to get some cheap laughs, it is completely reprehensible. If she is actually trying to compare the suspect to Rittenhouse, she utterly failed to the make connection.

Rittenhouse had a legitimate argument that he went to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to defend a business. While he was there, he was attacked multiple times, and he ultimately had to kill two men and wound another in self-defense.

This story was legitimate enough to lead an objective jury to acquit Rittenhouse of all charges. At the very least, they felt the prosecution could not prove without a reasonable doubt that Rittenhouse was guilty of murder instead of acting in self-defense.

On the contrary, there does not seem to be a logical argument that the suspect from Sunday’s tragedy was acting in self-defense. Barring the emergence of new evidence, it seems the suspect is clearly liable for the five deaths and over 40 injuries he caused.

According to NBC News correspondent Tom Winter, Darrell Brooks, 39, was taken into custody as a suspect in the attack.

NBC News: Five law enforcement officials say that Darrell Brooks, age 39, from Wisconsin is the individual in custody as a person of interest and is being questioned by law enforcement in connection with the vehicle incident in Waukesha. Reported w/ @jonathan4ny & Mike Kosnar. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) November 22, 2021

Brooks is an aspiring rapper with a long criminal record, Heavy.com reported. He past convictions include felony battery and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, and he has open cases regarding felony reckless endangerment, felony bail jumping and felony domestic abuse assessments.

When Twitter users called out Lemanski for comparing an innocent 18-year-old to a convicted criminal who allegedly plowed into a helpless crowd, her arguments became even more outlandish and disturbing.

“I’m sad,” she said, according to Fox News. “I’m sad anytime anyone dies. I just believe in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin.”

Other users questioned Lemanski’s faulty logic in suggesting every Wisconsin citizen should be held liable for a decision made by 12 jury members. Even if Lemanski believes it was the wrong decision, it would not make sense to pin that decision on every other citizen of the state.

Sadly, Lemanski failed to recognize this flaw and launched into yet another disgusting accusation.

“The blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens, even the children,” she said.

So there you have it. Since Wisconsin prosecutors were unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Rittenhouse murdered anyone, completely unrelated children in the state have blood on their hands. This is the argument Lemanski is making.

Leftists like Lemanski pretend to care about American lives, but they simultaneously use tragic deaths to push their outlandish narratives. It is a sick game to play, and people who make such disgusting suggestions as Lemanski need to be called out for their insanity.

