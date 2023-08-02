The Democratic sheriff of Fulton County, Georgia, said his office is prepared to take a mugshot of former President Donald Trump, should District Attorney Fani Willis indict him this month.

Willis convened a grand jury to look into whether Trump tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election in her county during the hotly contested race.

She previously hinted a charging decision could come by the end of August.

Trump has been indicted in New York City on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

He has also been indicted by the Justice Department in the case of classified documents found at his Florida home and resort.

On Tuesday, he was indicted by the DOJ on four counts relating to the 2020 election and its aftermath.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the previous indictments and has maintained he did nothing wrong in Georgia.

But a potential incitement in the Peach State could yield something the DOJ charges and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s charges against Trump did not — a mugshot.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said after Trump’s Tuesday indictment he is prepared to treat the former president as any other alleged criminal during comments he made to WSB-TV.

The Democrat and the top cop in the county appeared eager to fingerprint and photograph Trump if he is given the opportunity.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Labat told the network.

“If an indictment came today, we would be ready,” Labat said, according to the New York Post.

Labat did not expound on the comment further, except to say he has watched the other three Trump indictments closely.

Willis has kept her cards close to her vest, but she did tell WXIA-TV in Atlanta on Saturday that she has remained in contact with Labat regarding a potential Trump indictment.

She said Labat has worked to secure the county courthouse and praised him for his efforts.

“I think that the sheriff is doing something smart in making sure that the courthouse stays safe,” she told the outlet.

An indictment is expected by many as Willis has ordered judges not to schedule any hearings or trials in-person for part of the month.

She hinted to WXIA there might be a reason for that.

“The work is accomplished,” the district attorney said. “We’ve been working for two-and-a-half years. We’re ready to go.”

