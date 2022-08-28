Democrats appeared horrified in response to a Nebraska Republican Party Twitter account posting explicit cartoon-style images of what appears to be young adults (if not underage children) committing sex acts.

“We apologize for the graphic nature of this tweet. We support Republican values/candidates to protect children, their education and parental rights. The tweet showcases the hard facts of what materials and books are in Nebraska Schools, due to Democratic policies and agendas,” the Nebraska GOP wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

One Nebraska Democrat in particular, former chair of the Nebraska Democratic party Vince Powers, was especially put off by the images.

Sadly for Powers, he failed to realize these are the very same images his colleagues in the Democratic Party have been fighting to keep in school libraries for months on end now.

@NEGOP has posted child pornography on Twitter . I won’t retweet it. It’s disgusting.@RepDonBacon @Flood4Nebraska @SenatorFischer and Jim Pillen need to condemn this sick public tweet immediately or otherwise it will be fair to say each is ok with child pornography — Vince Powers (@vince_powers) August 19, 2022

“[The Nebraska Republican Party] has posted child pornography on Twitter . I won’t retweet it. It’s disgusting.@RepDonBacon @Flood4Nebraska @SenatorFischer and Jim Pillen need to condemn this sick public tweet immediately or otherwise it will be fair to say each is ok with child pornography,” Powers wrote regarding the since-deleted tweet, according to Not the Bee.

As it turns out, the disgusting, explicit pictures shared by the GOP account were from a book called “Gender Queer: A Memoir.” Powers’s allies in the Democratic Party have been fighting to make that book available to underage school children for months.

“Gender Queer” and other books depicting transgender individuals committing sex acts have appeared in schools in Virginia, Rhode Island, Florida, Ohio and North Carolina, according to an October 2021 report from The Western Journal.

The Western Journal’s report found one potential reason for the book’s wide dissemination: Two prominent national school library organizations have promoted the book as essential reading material for minors.

Establishment media outlets have covered the Republican outcry over the books as if it was some sort of push for Nazi-style book burning. For example, take these excerpts from a CNN piece titled “Book bans move to center stage in the red-state education wars.”

Keep in mind: Republicans are calling to remove porn and other forms of inappropriate subject matter from school libraries.

“Though battles over access to controversial titles traditionally have been fought district by district, and even school by school, Republican-controlled states, including Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas, are now pushing statewide rules that make it easier for critics to remove books they dislike from school libraries in every community,” CNN reported in April.

“Supporters of the efforts to restrict classroom teaching and/or ban books, by contrast, often cite a threat to ‘traditional’ morality as a justification. When DeSantis signed the bill easing challenges to school library collections, one of the speakers he brought to the podium was a mother who had been prominent in protests against school masking requirements in Volusia County.”

The most oft-cited book being removed by Republican critics is “Gender Queer,” and yet, in its coverage, CNN failed to mention it even once.

It’s sure nice to hear Mr. Powers acknowledge that the images from “Gender Queer” are in fact child pornography.

Perhaps its time for him to break ranks with his colleagues and demand it be removed from all of our nation’s schools immediately.

It is worth noting that the Nebraska GOP account deleted the tweet and posted an update later that day stating the account did not give permission for those images to be posted to their account.

Late this afternoon, I was notified of a graphic picture that was posted on the NEGOP Twitter account. The post was not authorized. The person responsible for the tweet, has been removed from the account and is no longer responsible for any NEGOP communication. –Eric Underwood — NEGOP (@NEGOP) August 20, 2022

“The post was not authorized. The person responsible for the tweet, has been removed from the account and is no longer responsible for any NEGOP communication,” the tweet concluded.

