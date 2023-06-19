Democrat Lets It Slip - Watch What She Says Instead of 'Stopped,' Forced to Correct Herself

Ever had a brain-to-mouth filter malfunction, and you said what you were actually thinking instead of what you were expected to say?

Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands apparently had one of those moments, and it couldn’t be more telling.

In an appearance on MSNBC discussing former President Donald Trump’s indictment, Plaskett said, “Having Trump not only have had the codes but now having the classified information for Americans and being able to put that out and share it in his resort, with anyone and everyone who comes through should be terrifying to all Americans. And he needs to be shot — stopped.”

Democrat accidentally says Trump “should be shot – stopped.”

pic.twitter.com/7ruqNM2GDT — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 18, 2023

“She said the quiet part out loud,” one Twitter user wrote.

She said the quiet part out loud — Ancientreapers (@Ancientreapers0) June 18, 2023



While it could be argued that Plaskett didn’t actually mean what she said, the congresswoman has shown aggressive behavior before.

At a House Judiciary Committee hearing in March, Plaskett had a temper tantrum when GOP Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana tried to enter a letter into the record from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry addressing the issue of “political violence.” Plaskett, visibly frustrated, said the document couldn’t be examined because Landry wasn’t there in person.

Do you think Trump is in danger of his life? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (754 Votes) No: 9% (71 Votes)

Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio intervened, asserting that it could be examined because it was a document. Plaskett, however, responded by emphasizing the need to examine the author himself and his intentions behind the statement.

Meanwhile, Johnson approached Plaskett’s chair and attempted to hand her the letter.

Plaskett, by now clearly angered, promptly walked back over to Johnson and literally threw the document at him.

Watch:

Wow watch what happens at the end pic.twitter.com/vcVpQiUw6v — Acyn (@Acyn) March 30, 2023

Concerns about the former president’s safety are not without cause.

Former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik said last year that he had heard things that made him “deathly afraid” the left would attempt to assassinate Trump if they could not stop him from running in 2024.

In an interview on “The Balance” with host Eric Bolling reported by U.K.’s Daily Mail after the Feds raided Mar-a-Lago in August, Kerik said, “If you remember back in 2016, right before he got elected, I was in Washington D.C. I was at a couple of different social events, and I hear people talking, they said the Democrats want this guy so bad that they wouldn’t put assassination behind it. And I’m gonna tell you something. they’ve tried impeachment, they’ve tried another impeachment, they’ve tried one investigation after another.”

He continued, “This is about one thing: this is about stopping him from running in 2024. And I’m gonna tell you something, I’m not into conspiracies, I’m not into anti-government rhetoric. This is the first time in my lifetime that I would say I am deathly afraid for Donald Trump. I would not put assassination behind these people.”

Former Secret Service agent and political commentator Dan Bongino recently voiced similar concerns about Trump’s safety on his Rumble show.

Bongino said he decided to talk about it because of reports that suggest that “there’s an expectation that Trump may not be here for the election.”

Hard to talk about, but I’m growing concerned about President Trump’s safety.

Don’t miss my show today on Rumble for the full story.

Available here. 👇🏻https://t.co/MBItMpBrE5 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 8, 2023



Whether Plaskett made a Freudian slip when she said Trump should be shot or whether she intended to let it slip while speaking to the far-left MSNBC audience is a matter of speculation.

What cannot be denied, however, is that if a Republican had made such a slip about President Joe Biden or any other member of the Democratic party, it would not be excused and swept under the rug.

Just ask the parents who were investigated as “domestic terrorists” for “threats” against school board officials.

I wonder what the reaction would have been if one of them had made a “slip” about shooting a former president of the United States.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.