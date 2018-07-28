SECTIONS
Democrat Spokesman Writes Off Trump Voters – ‘The Idiots Aren’t Listening’

By Chris Agee
July 28, 2018 at 11:33am
A likely Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Tennessee was facing some unwanted attention this week in response to the harsh and often profane social-media rhetoric of a top party communications aide.

Former Gov. Phil Bredesen has advanced a platform during his senatorial bid that includes reaching across party lines to work with Republicans, the Washington Free Beacon reported. But the divisive language used by Tennessee Democratic Party official Mark Brown, who is working with the party to advance Bredesen’s campaign, appears at odds with that spirit of bipartisanship.

For example, Brown recently linked to an Esquire article describing Trump’s perceived split from GOP orthodoxy. In his own commentary, he argued that it is useless to try to reach Trump supporters with a different message.

“Exactly, f— ‘reaching out’ to Trump voters,” Brown tweeted. “The idiots aren’t listening.”

The Free Beacon found several other examples from his Twitter history that reveal an apparent penchant for profane partisanship, much of it aimed directly at the commander in chief.

“You are Putin’s b—- and a #F—ingMoron,” Brown wrote in November.

Later the same month, he linked to an article from The Atlantic promising to explore Trump’s “eternal feud with blackness.”

Again, the Democrat official shared his expletive-laced reaction.

“Racist much, f—stik?” he wrote.

Brown has similarly attacked other Trump administration officials, including Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney.

“F— Mike (sic) Mulvaney and #F—Trump,” he wrote in another tweet posted in November.

He has frequently expressed his belief that the nation is becoming more racist under the current administration.

Sharing a Los Angeles Times editorial in August, Brown included its headline — “Under Trump, evangelicals show their true racist colors” — as the caption.

His online antics have earned scorn from the other side of the aisle.

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden denounced the Democrat’s “hateful comments.”

Calling his tweets “reprehensible,” the GOP official claimed Brown’s tweets express “his party’s true sentiments about President Trump.”

Taking a milder shot at Bredesen himself for complaining that Vice President Mike Pence labeled him a “liberal,” Golden went on to describe Brown as the candidate’s attack dog. He called Brown a “professional Twitter troll,” suggesting he has “been doing Bredesen’s dirty work” during the campaign.

The former governor has already received his party’s support and is expected to secure the nomination early next month.

