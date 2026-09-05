Democrat State Rep. Arrested for Allegedly Stealing COVID Funds

Massachusetts Democratic State Rep. Francisco Paulino was arrested on Tuesday over his alleged role in stealing COVID benefit funds.

Paulino, who represents Methuen and Lawrence in the Massachusetts House, has been accused of wire fraud and money laundering in a criminal complaint filed in federal court, per a report from WBTS.

The lawmaker owned and operated Madison Tax, LLC, and Madison Mortgage Inc., through which he allegedly devised and executed a plan to obtain COVID funds under the names of other people and use intermediaries to move the money into his own accounts.

Paulino pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges he is facing.

In order to be released, he had to promise not to travel beyond Massachusetts and New Hampshire, not to change his address, and to temporarily suspend operations for Madison Tax.

He also had to surrender his passport.

The charges come days ahead of Paulino facing a Sept. 1 primary for his seat in the Massachusetts House.

Celina Reyes is running against him for the Democratic nomination.

Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña has separately been charged with COVID relief fraud, per WBTS.

He was arrested on Aug. 14 at his home.

“The money these two individuals allegedly scammed was meant for hardworking Americans,” U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley said at a news conference.

Ted Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston field office, also commented on the charges.

“We expect our elected officials to look out for our best interests,” he said.

“We do not expect them to betray that trust by cashing in on a public health crisis and defrauding government programs to line their own pockets.”

WCVB reported that Paulino, 46, allegedly stole $700,000 in COVID funds.

He could face 20 years in prison for each of his eight counts of wire fraud, as well as 10 years in prison for each of three counts of money laundering.

The alleged scheme ran from April 2020 through December 2021.

Massachusetts House Speaker Ronald Mariano said that “the charges that have been brought against Rep. Paulino are extremely concerning, and while every American is entitled to due process, the seriousness of the charges undermines public trust in elected officials.”

“Given the timing of this announcement in the legislative session, the House will closely monitor the legal proceedings and, upon their conclusion, take appropriate action if necessary to ensure accountability,” he added.

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