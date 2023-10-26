One of the advantages conservatives have over leftists is leftists do not really understand conservatives.

Leftists carry around a caricature in the minds of what they imagine conservatives are like. They do not realize their assumptions are the result of carefully scripted propaganda and media manipulation. The scary bogeymen conjured up by the culturally dominant progressive narratives do not reflect the beliefs, attitudes and behaviors of patriotic Americans.

The leftist caricature explains why Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota added a personal comment to her vote for speaker of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Before Craig cast her losing vote against new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, she prefaced her vote for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with a shout-out: “Happy wedding anniversary to my wife.”

She made this announcement to highlight she is married to a woman, while Johnson has been proudly against gay marriage.

Craig probably assumed Johnson would take such an exclamation as a personal affront. The leftist caricature imagines the Louisiana congressman writhing like a vampire confronted by a crucifix at the mere mention of same-sex marriage.

It also takes a special kind of narcissism to believe the status of one’s private relationships can act as an effective retort to differences of political policies. But then, many Democrats pride themselves on politicizing everything, especially their personal lives.

Craig was proud of this minor stunt. She shared it on social media and prefaced it with a vague threat.

“Mike Johnson spent his legal career fighting against same-sex marriage, adoption and marital benefits,” the congresswoman said in her post. “Now he’s brought that fight to Congress.

“Proud to vote against him on my 15th anniversary with my wife, Cheryl. @RepMikeJohnson enjoy it while it lasts – it won’t be long.”

The clip showed Democrats giving her a standing ovation. They needed something to rally their spirits, no matter how futile or petty it was, as Johnson was elected speaker with 220 votes from a unified Republican caucus.

While Craig did not really understand the motives of a man like Johnson, she can see results.

An image posted on X highlighted Johnson’s record.

Mike Johnson…

>Is a member of the Freedom Caucus.

>Supported the 2017 Trump Travel Ban.

>Opposes abortion.

>Opposes marijuana legalization.

>Voted to overturn the 2020 election.

>Opposes gay marriage.

>Supports prayer in public schools. Gentlemen, we have found our Speaker. pic.twitter.com/j7bCDyqM0a — World Mapping #MIKEMENTUM🇻🇦✝️🇺🇸 (@WorldMappingIII) October 25, 2023



The new speaker is a member of the Freedom Caucus. He has opposed abortion and gay marriage. He voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election.

That last stance seems to have triggered Jeffries into making another overblown “Jan. 6 was like 9/11” claim.

Johnson may become a great speaker. From all accounts, he is socially and fiscally conservative and is not spineless.

This is why the Democrats fear him. And like Craig’s empty gesture shows, they do not yet understand how to effectively counter him. They might continue to fight their caricature of a conservative instead.

