Politics US News
Democrat Sinema Declared Winner in Arizona Senate Race, Jeff Flake Says ‘You’ll Be Great’

Newly-elected Democratic senators-elect Kyrsten Sinema (L) (D-AZ) and Jacky Rosen (R) (D-NV) walk to the office of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for a meeting at the U.S. Capitol Nov. 13, 2018, in Washington, DC..Win McNamee / Getty ImagesNewly-elected Democratic senators-elect Kyrsten Sinema (L) (D-Ariz.) and Jacky Rosen (R) (D-NV) walk to the office of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for a meeting at the U.S. Capitol Nov. 13, 2018, in Washington, DC.. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Savannah Pointer
at 1:45pm
Outgoing Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake congratulated his successor, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, on her recently announced win over Republican Martha McSally.

“Congratulations to @kyrstensinema on a race well run, and won. It’s been a wonderful honor representing Arizona in the Senate. You’ll be great,” Flake wrote in a tweet.

Flake was one of the few Senate Republicans whose seat turned blue, and the race to change that seat was one of the most contentious Senate races in the 2018 midterm election.

TRENDING:

Flake was widely considered to be a moderate, and he often voiced concerns about President Donald Trump’s policies and opinions — much like his fellow Arizona senator, the late John McCain.

Just days after the election, Flake called out the president for floating the idea that Arizona’s election might have suffered corruption.

“There is no evidence of ‘electoral corruption’ in Arizona, Mr. President. Thousands of dedicated Arizonans work in a non-partisan fashion every election cycle to ensure that every vote is counted. We appreciate their service.”

More recently, Flake was on the fence about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, although he did eventually vote to both bring the nomination out of committee and voted to confirm him on the Senate floor.

His successor, Sinema, took a page out of Flake’s book and appealed to the middle, and not necessarily Trump supporters, during her campaign.

The congresswoman portrayed herself as moderate, and will be the first Democrat to take that Senate position in Arizona since 1994.

When the election results became evident, Sinema addressed her supporters in Scottsdale late on Monday and claimed the victory.

RELATED:

“Arizona rejected what has been far too common in our country – name calling, petty, personal attacks and doing and saying what it takes to get elected,” Sinema said, according to the AP.

“But Arizona proved that there is a better way forward.”

McSally posted a video to Twitter, in which she announced her concession.

“I just called Kyrsten Sinema and congratulated her on becoming Arizona’s first female senator after a hard-fought battle,” McSally said in the video.

“I wish her all success as she represents Arizona in the Senate.”

Flake also weighed in on the resignation and said McSally has “done Arizona proud.”

