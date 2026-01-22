Share
News
Demonstrators protesting outside a U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, including Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh, left, react after being tear-gassed on Sept. 19, 2025, in Broadview, Illinois.
Demonstrators protesting outside a U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, including Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh, left, react after being tear-gassed on Sept. 19, 2025, in Broadview, Illinois. (Joshua Lott - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Democratic Congressional Candidate Apologizes After Sleeping Through 7 PM Campaign Event

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 22, 2026 at 7:43am
Share

A Democratic congressional hopeful and progressive favorite has apologized for sleeping through a 7:00 p.m. campaign event, claiming that she suffers from narcolepsy and that the “disability” left her unable to attend.

Kat Abughazaleh, who is running for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District in 2026, was slated to appear at the event for the prominent progressive group Indivisible on Tuesday in the Chicago neighborhood of Edgewater.

The Media Matters for America alumna is one of many in a cattle-car primary to replace retiring Democrat Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who was first elected to the safely Democratic seat in 1998. However, she’s managed to set herself apart not just with a good social media game, but also prominent coverage in far-left publications.

An Intercept piece from December talked glowingly about her, with the title “Kat Abughazaleh Thinks Campaign Funds Should Help Feed People.” The Advocate, on the same day she was scheduled to make her appearance at the Indivisible event, ran a positive profile on her titled “How Democratic candidate and influencer Kat Abughazaleh is taking on America’s rising far right.”

But she didn’t show.

In an apology, she thanked members of Indivisible Edgewater “for all their work in our community to stand up and fight back against this regime.”

“Earlier this evening, I was scheduled to attend a Forum with members. And then I didn’t show up,” she said.

“I want to offer my sincerest apologies as well as an explanation. I have a chronic illness called narcolepsy. It makes me extremely tired and occasionally causes ‘sleep attacks,’ times when my brain literally cannot stay awake,” the statement continued.

“My condition is usually well-managed but — like with any disability — has flare-ups and today was one of those. I ended up sleeping through alarms, calls, and even my campaign manager knocking on my door repeatedly.”

Abughazaleh insisted it was “not an excuse,” but instead an opportunity “to be transparent and also stress that I would love to talk with those of you with questions.”

“We are trying to set up a time for another forum,” she added. “Once again, I am so sorry and — to be honest — very embarrassed.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kat Abughazaleh (@kabughazaleh)

Related:
'Where Was the Outrage?': Father of 21-Year-Old Woman Killed By Illegal Rips Renee Good Protesters

Some on social media were satisfied with Abughazaleh’s response: “tbh i think this level of authenticity is very valuable. Simultaneous honesty of one’s circumstance and recognition of the impacts it still has on others. Im not in Kat’s district, but as a disabled person, this reinforces why I support her,” one commenter said.

However, Matthew Eadie of Evanston Now, who is covering the race, noted that she had been in Los Angeles the day prior for a livestream with controversial far-left Twitch personality Hasan Piker and has faced criticism during her campaign for what supporters see as an unrealistic overbooking of events.

Eadie added that she had been scheduled for a livestream regarding events in Venezuela on the same night as the Edgewater event, which she also did not show up for.

“I asked the campaign a few times if she was in LA for any other reason, and I haven’t gotten a response,” Eadie added.

Abughazaleh, who has left X and mostly posts to Instagram and Bluesky, has also been otherwise silent about the missed events except for the announcement.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Dem. Rep. Melts down Over Boy, 5, Rescued by ICE - But Where Was She When Biden Left 300k Kids to Sex Trafficking and/or Abandonment?
She Hurt for Him: Priceless Video Shows Woman Behind Jack Smith Looking Like She's in Physical Pain as GOP Reps Repeatedly Expose Him as Fraud
Democratic Congressional Candidate Apologizes After Sleeping Through 7 PM Campaign Event
Watch: House Democrat Makes Spectacularly Hypocritical Argument Against Holding the Clintons in Contempt of Congress
Here Are the 9 Dems Who Voted to Hold Clintons in Contempt - 2 Are Jaw-Droppers Few People Ever Saw Coming
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation