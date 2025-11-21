Democratic Congressional Candidate Says Military Members Have a 'Duty' to Refuse Orders from 'Wannabe Dictator' President Trump

From elected leaders to rank-and-file voters, a dangerous disease has infected Democrats’ minds.

When it comes to unhinged hatred of President Donald Trump, Democrats have abandoned all boundaries. Worse yet, they seem determined to one-up each other’s lunacy.

In a video posted Friday to the social media platform X, Ret. Army Major Richard Ojeda, a former West Virginia state senator and current Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in North Carolina, added his own deranged twist to national Democrats’ sudden, shocking, and potentially seditious behavior when he insisted that military service members have a “duty” to disobey orders from the “wannabe dictator” Trump.

“I think it’s important to remind everyone that we teach our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, space guardians, Coast Guardsmen, and members of our National Guard that if they are ever given an order that is unlawful, illegal, or immoral, it is their duty to refuse those orders,” Ojeda said.

That, of course, begs the question: why does Ojeda think it “important to remind everyone” of what they already know? Why now? After all, no one has cited any such orders. So what gives?

“This isn’t rocket science,” he continued. “We have a wannabe dictator in office that thinks that anyone who doesn’t agree with his cruel and evil ways should somehow be prosecuted or sentenced to death.”

On Tuesday, six elected Democrats, including Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona, posted a jaw-dropping video in which — again, out of the blue — they encouraged intelligence professionals and military service members to disobey illegal orders, though they gave no examples.

In the absence of an immediate context for the video, one could easily discern their sinister motives. Those slimy Democrats had only one purpose in mind: undermine the legitimacy of an elected president.

Thursday on social media, Trump called out the Democrats’ “sedition” and demanded their arrest.

Will more Democrats call for military members to ignore orders? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (60 Votes) No: 9% (6 Votes)

Despite those tensions, Ojeda decided to turn up the temperature.

“This is what happens when we elevate a criminal to the highest office in the land,” the deranged North Carolina Democrat added. “Donald Trump is literally calling for the executions of elected officials because they are reminding our military that they have a choice to oppose cruelty.”

And there we have it: the escalation from one unhinged Democrat assertion to another. Whereas the Slimy Six urged service members to disobey illegal orders, Ojeda moved the goalpost to simply opposing “cruelty.”

Does it really work that way? If a duly elected commander-in-chief issues an order, does each service member get to weigh in on the order’s cruelty?

Democrats have descended into pure madness.

“Our country deserves better than a wannabe dictator,” Ojeda concluded. “Remember your oaths.”

BREAKING: Richard Ojeda, a retired Army Major, former Democrat State Senator, and current Democrat candidate for Congress in North Carolina, urges all military members to REFUSE and DEFY orders from Trump, Hegseth, and other leaders. pic.twitter.com/BKtEvUftrR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 21, 2025

From the party whose voters celebrated (and whose leaders extenuated) the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk, this sort of rhetoric should strike us as ominous in the extreme.

In fact, as a scheme to undermine Trump’s constitutional authority, these videos rate on par with the Russia collusion hoax.

When she uncovered former President Barack Obama’s undeniable complicity in that hoax, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard characterized it as “treasonous.”

If Democrats persist in their present behavior, Trump might have no choice but apply the same label — and then take appropriate action.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.