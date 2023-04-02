Democratic Congressman Announces 'Serious' Health Diagnosis, Will Be Absent for Several Weeks

A congressman from Michigan is facing cancer surgery but vows to return to the House.

Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee announced his diagnosis in a message to his constituents.

“A few weeks ago, after consulting with my doctors, I scheduled what I thought was a preventive scan for a swollen lymph node. The results, it turns out, were more significant,” Kildee said in a statement on his website.

“After additional testing, I’ve been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable form of cancer. Thankfully, I caught it very early. With early detection and great doctors, they found a very small tumor in one of my tonsils,” he said.

Kildee said cancer does not have to mean death.

“It’s never easy to hear the words you have cancer. But I know that so many other families have gone through a cancer diagnosis,” he said.

“In a few weeks, I will have surgery to remove the cancer. The prognosis after surgery and treatment is excellent. My doctors have advised me it will take a few weeks to recover after the surgery. I’m eager to have this chapter behind me and get back to work. But in the meantime, I’ll be away from the office for a period of time,” he said.

I am going to get through this. I’m going to beat cancer. I appreciate the love of my family and wife Jennifer, as well as the help of my extraordinary staff. And to my constituents and my colleagues in Congress, thank you for your continued support. 🧵[5/5] — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) March 31, 2023



Kildee vowed, “I am going to get through this. I’m going to beat cancer.”

Cancer sufferer and Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland wished Kildee well.

“So sorry to learn my wonderful friend @RepDanKildee, model of a public servant, has been diagnosed with cancer. Dan, we know you’ll face this challenge with characteristic toughness, resolve and good humor. Sending love and strength,” Raskin posted on Twitter.

Kildee is a co-chair of the Democrats’ Steering and Policy Committee, according to Axios.

Kildee, who was chief deputy whip in the last Congress when Democrats had a majority in the House, was first elected to Congress in 2012.

Kildee is also a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan collection of House members that tries to address logjams in Congress.

“My constituents are sick and tired of political bickering. My constituents sent me to Washington to cut through the noise and get results that create more opportunity for them,” Kildee said in a release on his website.

“That’s why I’ve re-joined the Problem Solvers Caucus, because I’ll work with anyone — Republicans, Independents or Democrats — if it means helping Michigan’s working families. The Problem Solvers Caucus is committed to finding common ground on the important issues we face as a country like fighting inflation, fixing our broken immigration system and winning the economic competition with China,” he said.

