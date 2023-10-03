Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was carjacked at gunpoint on Monday in a neighborhood where crime complaints date back for more than a year.

The incident took place at 9:32 p.m. in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle,” his office said in a statement, according to NBC News. “Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement.

“Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle.”

According to WRC-TV in Washington, Capitol Police said in a statement, “DC’s Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that happened around 9:30 p.m. in DC’s Navy Yard neighborhood. The victim has been identified as a Member of Congress, so the USCP has investigators working with MPD on this case.

“Injuries were not reported. Detectives are working to track down the suspects.”

According to Axios, the incident took place near a residence occupied by multiple members of Congress.

Carjackings in D.C. have risen 115 percent this year, with 753 of them reported to date, according to Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Do you think crime in America is increasing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1016 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

Police data said guns were used in 75 percent of the incidents and only 113 arrests have been made. Sixty-five percent of the carjackings were conducted by juveniles.

Cuellar’s car was found about two miles from where it was taken, NBC News reported.

Glad to hear Congressman Henry Cuellar is safe. I hope he learns from this carjacking experience and uses it to push his party to reject Soros prosectors, reject the no bail lunacy, reject defund police stupidity and embrace law and order. America needs a SERIOUS crime crackdown! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 3, 2023

As long ago as last July, residents of the Navy Yard area where the carjacking took place had expressed concerns about crime, according to WRC.

“Insanity, like this is insane; this is complete chaos, lawlessness,” one resident said. The outlet reported that residents did not provide names for fear of retribution.

“If people find out that you’ve been talking to the police, the press, anyone — vandalism,” a resident said. “I’ve heard of people having paint thrown out their house, threats, threats to their wellbeing, their safety.”

One resident said crime concerns go “from anywhere as mild as illegal parking in the alleys, to armed carjackings.”

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, violent crimes are up 39 percent in D.C., with robberies up 68 percent and homicides up 38 percent. Motor vehicle theft is up 106 percent.

Cuellar is the second member of Congress to be assaulted this year. In February, Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota suffered bruises in an attack at her apartment building.

In March, a staffer of Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was stabbed on a D.C. street.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.